iCIMS Launches LinkedIn Connector to Streamline Source-to-Hire Workflow

Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based recruiting solutions, announced an integration with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect (RSC). The integration provides iCIMS’ community of more than 4,000 global customers seamless connectivity with LinkedIn Recruiter, as well as workflow capabilities, delivering greater sourcing productivity and efficiency.

The brand-new connector between iCIMS Recruit – a best-in-class applicant tracking system – and LinkedIn Recruiter, solves some of employers’ greatest candidate sourcing challenges, including wasted time toggling between the different platforms, data discrepancies and duplicative recruiting efforts across multiple tools. Employers will benefit from this improved integration experience by:

Saving up to three hours of each recruiters’ time per week, thanks to reduced toggling between systems.

Collaborating more efficiently with improved team visibility into candidate activity.

Ensuring data integrity with access to real-time candidate information in the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Platform and LinkedIn.

The Connector for LinkedIn RSC gives LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders the ability to easily export basic LinkedIn profile information directly into specific open jobs within iCIMS’ platform in just one click. Within LinkedIn Recruiter, users can also view and filter past applicants who have already applied to jobs in iCIMS technology, as well as view their past applications and statuses. Users can view enhanced LinkedIn profile widgets and InMail history for each candidate.

“Finding and hiring qualified candidates continues to be a top challenge for businesses across the globe, and we remain committed to enhancing our solutions to address this challenge,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. “We’re consistently listening to feedback from our customers and are confident that this integration will deliver a new level of productivity for those who heavily rely on sourcing candidates through LinkedIn.”

“In today’s competitive talent environment recruiters need to be as efficient as possible,” said Scott Roberts, vice president of business development, LinkedIn. “We are excited to be working with iCIMS to better serve joint customers by allowing them to seamlessly access data across various systems, saving time and improving accuracy.”

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.​

