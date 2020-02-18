Log in
iCIMS Names Steve Lucas Chief Executive Officer

02/18/2020 | 03:06pm EST

Holmdel, NJ, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, today announced that Steve Lucas is joining as chief executive officer, effective March 2, 2020.

Lucas, the former CEO of Marketo, brings extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software to iCIMS, along with a proven track record of driving growth, profitability, and innovation. After 20 years in senior executive roles at organizations including SAP, Salesforce.com, and BusinessObjects, Lucas stepped into the CEO role at Marketo in 2016, where he tripled the value of the company, resulting in the sale of Marketo to Adobe in 2018, the largest acquisition in Adobe’s history.

“In a high growth economy with intense competition for talent, a best-in-class talent acquisition platform is the most important investment any organization can make,” said Lucas. “iCIMS is incredibly innovative, delivering the best recruiting platform on the market, made possible by the company’s extremely talented and dedicated team. Executives looking to supercharge their growth need to focus on the funnel that matters most – attracting and hiring the best talent – and iCIMS delivers this end to end. The potential for growth is unbounded!” 

More than 4,000 companies worldwide, including nearly 20% of the Fortune 100, leverage iCIMS’ recruiting solutions as well as its ecosystem of partners to power their talent acquisition efforts.

“I could not be more delighted to welcome Steve to iCIMS as our new CEO,” said Colin Day, iCIMS founder and chairman. “Steve’s enterprise software experience, impressive track record, and passion for customer success will accelerate and elevate the great team here at iCIMS as well as the industry at large.”

