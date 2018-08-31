iCIMS Participating in Multiple Sessions at HR Technology Conference Alongside Global Brands

Holmdel, NJ, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces the company will participate in multiple speaking sessions at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place September 11-14, 2018 in Las Vegas. The industry’s first end-to-end job offer management solution, iCIMS Offer will also be highlighted as a finalist for the “Awesome New Technology for HR” program.

“With the tightened labor market, the impact of Google for Jobs, text recruiting and data privacy shifts, this is a pivotal moment for our industry, and we’re looking forward to discussing how employers can master these complexities to improve the experience they deliver to job seekers, and in turn, hire successfully,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. “The rate of change within talent acquisition is only increasing, and we’re proud to share our thoughts on the industry, our customer and partner success stories, and our product roadmap at this marquee event.”

The largest of its kind, HR Technology Conference draws a community of 9,000 HR and IT professionals from around the globe. In addition to the company’s presence at the expo hall, iCIMS leadership will participate in several panels and presentations, namely:

- 9:30 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, September 11: Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS, will participate in a panel discussion, “HR: Always Be Marketing,” alongside the Vice President of Talent & HR for Houlihan’s Restaurants and the Chief Marketing Officer at First Advantage, an iCIMS partner.

- 3:30 p.m. PDT, Wednesday, September 12: Robert Perkins, vice president, global talent management at iCIMS customer Foot Locker, and Josh Wright, chief economist at iCIMS, will be presenting “If the Shoe Fits…How Foot Locker Tied the Loose Knots in Recruiting,” illustrating the brand’s global talent acquisition strategy.

- 1:45 p.m. PDT, Thursday, September 13: Susan Vitale will participate in a panel discussion, “Two Decades (and two years) Later – Why is Hiring Still So Hard?” Other panelists include the Chief Product Officer at Monster and the CEO of Pymetrics.

- 1:45 p.m. PDT, Thursday, September 13: As one of the five finalists for the “Awesome New Technology for HR” program, iCIMS will showcase a demo of Offer, which enables employers to efficiently manage the entire job offer process.

Visit booth 1106 for product demonstrations of the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Platform, including recently debuted Offer, a holistic job offer management solution, and Prime Connector, an integration toolkit enabling employers to manage third-party hiring applications from within the iCIMS platform. Also visit booth 710 to learn more about mobile talent engagement platform TextRecruit, an iCIMS company.

Click here to register or learn more about the 2018 HR Tech Conference and the roster of speakers and attendees.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry’s most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS’ PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,500 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

