iCONN Systems LLC releases new, wet-mateable connector to enable underwater power transfer and data exchange

06/10/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

LOMBARD, Ill., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCONN Systems LLC has developed a new way to produce electrical connections underwater using niobium technology. In an agreement with Northrop Grumman, iCONN is the first non-exclusive licensee to manufacture the subject technology. iCONN will develop a standard product line called NiobiCONN™ along with engineered solutions for custom applications. The markets served are primarily harsh, wet environments.

The NiobiCONN™ product line uses niobium technology to allow the operator to mate and unmate cables while submerged in both freshwater and saltwater without damaging electrical components or posing a health risk to themselves or the surrounding environment.

iCONN’s wet-mate connectors introduce a promising alternative for powering, charging and downloading data from underwater vehicles and equipment. Not only can these connectors be mated and unmated in dry and wet locations, but they can also be mated and unmated when submerged underwater. NiobiCONN™ can withstand the rigors of any body of water at any depth.

Niobium is hypoallergenic and corrosion-resistant. It can withstand extreme temperatures (high and low), pressure, water exposure and wear, making it well-suited for a variety of extreme environments such as underwater power and signal connections, underground systems, outdoor infrastructure, food and chemical processing and more.

The combination of voltage and water is what triggers the anode oxidation of pure niobium. In addition to acting as an insulator, the oxide is highly resistant to corrosion, which makes niobium connectors remarkably effective in underwater mating/unmating. Never has there been a connector more reliable in harsh environments or underwater applications than the NiobiCONN™ technology.

While other wet-mate connectors can be mated and unmated above or underwater, they require o-rings, seals and some use oil bladders to prevent water from getting into the mating interface. These connectors tend to experience a lot of failures in application.

NiobiCONN™ connectors require no o-rings, seals or oil bladders when mating or unmating above or underwater. Since water is intentionally let into the mating interface, NiobiCONN™ connectors are extremely reliable and robust compared to other wet-mate connectors on the market.

About iCONN Systems
iCONN Systems specializes in electrical connector applications for extreme wet environments and NiobiCONN™ technology is an exciting new addition to our family. iCONN’s core strengths are product development and vertical manufacturing which facilitates our ability to respond quickly with efficient, high-performance quality products for any application. To learn more, visit https://www.iconnsystems.com/

Contact: Robert Czyz rczyz@iconnsystems.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
