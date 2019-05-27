iClick Interactive Asia : strengthens its KOL marketing capabilities in China

iClick Interactive strengthens its KOL marketing capabilities in China

Taps into China's Multi-channel Network ecosystem through a network of over 300 KOLs

Hong Kong, May 27, 2019 - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (iClick) (Nasdaq: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it has tapped into the country's Multi-channel Network (MCN) ecosystem which has been expanding rapidly due to the growing significance of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) marketing in brand communications in the country.

iClick has established a network of over 300 mid- and top-tier KOLs, who are active on Xiaohongshu (RED), the fastest-growing integrated social media and e-commerce platform in China with over 200 million active users. iClick is poised to deliver an integrated marketing solution to international brands that supports both data-driven brand marketing and KOL marketing. The established and popular KOL network covers a wide range of consumer products including fashion, skin care, beauty, travel, food and lifestyle.

Frankie Ho, Head of International Business of iClick, said, 'We are excited about becoming a key player in China's MCN ecosystem. Our integrated marketing solution not only helps companies raise brand awareness in the world's most populous market, but also connects brands with the locally popular KOLs who have strong influence over China's Generation Z consumers.'

One of the top-tier KOLs on iClick's network is Rita Wang (Ritatawang). She is the most-followed KOL on the RED social platform with over three million followers and she has signed an exclusive deal with iClick as an MCN.

Currently, RED is one of the hottest and the most popular social apps among Generation Z in China and it allows KOLs to share their first-hand user experiences about makeup products, apparel items, designer goods and other consumer products. According to research published by Accenture, 70% of Chinese Generation Z consumers, defined as those who were born in or after 1995, prefer to purchase products directly on social media platforms as opposed to through other channels - this is ahead of the global average of 44%.

China's MCNs work with KOLs to improve their content and provide them with access to popular social media platforms. This allows the MCN to grow both fans and traffic respectively as well as its own influencer network.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

