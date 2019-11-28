Log in
iCollege : AER approves 2020 distribution tariffs for Victorian and Albury gas customers

11/28/2019

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has approved the 2020 Victorian gas distribution tariffs of Australian Gas Networks (Albury and Victoria), AusNet Services, and Multinet. The approval for Australian Gas Networks also covers its Albury network.

These tariffs comply with the requirements of their respective AER-approved gas access arrangements for the period 2018-22.

If retailers pass on the changes in distribution network tariffs in full and other components of the bill are unchanged, bills for residential consumers and small business customers in 2019-20 will change as detailed below:

Distribution Zone Typical residential network tariff change ($ p.a.) % change of average retail bill Typical small business network tariff change ($ p.a.)
AGN (Albury and Victoria) $1.30 0.14% $1.38
AusNet Services $8.24 0.76% $17.81
Multinet $8.77 0.95% $16.18

These increases are the minimum required for distributors and APA Group to continue to provide a safe and reliable service and to meet regulatory obligations.

The AER acknowledges that consumers should pay no more than necessary for safe and reliable energy. We encourage consumers to use the Victorian Government's Energy Compare website, a free and independent price comparison tool, to find the best deal to suit their energy needs.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 00:37:00 UTC
