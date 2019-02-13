FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

iFAST Singapore Clinched "Fastest Growing SGX-ST Member" Award at the SGX Annual Awards Night 2019

SINGAPORE (14 February 2019) - iFAST Financial Pte Ltd ("iFAST Singapore"), the Singapore subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) Mainboard-listed iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp"), is proud to announce that it has received the "Fastest Growing SGX-ST Member" award at the SGX Annual Awards Night 2019 held on 13 February 2019. iFAST Singapore is a Trading Member of SGX-ST, and a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP) since May 2017.

As a fintech wealth management platform, iFAST Singapore's is able to leverage on its strong in-house IT capabilities to develop user-friendly and client-focused trading systems and processes, to deliver the best investment experience for both its B2B and B2C clients, while keeping prices competitive. Currently, investors can trade SGX-listed stocks and ETFs at a low commission rate of 0.08% (subject to a minimum fee of S$10) through FSMOne.com, the B2C division of iFAST Singapore, while its Diamond and Gold clients get to enjoy a flat fee of S$10 per trade. The company constantly strives to develop and provide new and unique tools and features, alongside its dedicated in-house research, to enable our clients to find the best investment ideas.

iFAST Singapore offers stocks and ETFs trading services to its B2C clients via FSMOne.com, an online investment platform targeted at self-directed investors and on its B2B platforms (iFAST Central, iFAST Global Prestige and iFAST Global Markets), for adviser-assisted investors who can enjoy comprehensive financial planning and advisory services from more than 7,600 financial advisers and wealth managers.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from SGX. As a new player in the stockbroking scene, we want to help investors and advisers have easy access to the wide range of stocks and ETFs offered on the SGX. One of the areas we look into is to provide innovative fintech solutions that enable clients to make use of our online tools and solutions to trade seamlessly," said Mr Lim Chung Chun, Chairman and CEO of iFAST Corp.

About iFAST Singapore

iFAST Financial Pte Ltd (iFAST Singapore) is the Singapore subsidiary of SGX-ST Mainboard-listed iFAST Corporation Ltd. (iFAST Corp), which is present in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. iFAST Singapore holds the Capital Markets Services licence and the Financial Advisers licence, issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and is also a Central Provident Fund-registered Investment Administrator. iFAST Singapore is also an SGX-ST Trading Member, a CDP Clearing Member and a CDP Depository Agent.

In Singapore, iFAST Singapore's Business-to-Business (B2B) division includes iFAST Central, iFAST Global Prestige and iFAST Pensions, which cater to over 330 financial advisory (FA) firms, financial institutions, banks and Internet companies. FSMOne.com is the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) division of iFAST Singapore. In Singapore, FSMOne.com offers the FSMOne multi-product account (www.fsmone.com), offering the investor community a comprehensive range of investment products and services, including funds, bonds, discretionary portfolio management services with FSM MAPS, stocks and ETFs listed in Singapore, Hong Kong and US as well as insurance products. The FSM mobile application (FSM Mobile) can also be used for transactional purposes, and can be downloaded on Apple App Store and Google Play.

About iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp")

iFAST Corp (stock code: AIY) is a wealth management Fintech platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$8.50 billion as at 30 September 2018.

Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, iFAST Corp is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. The Group provides a comprehensive range of investment products and services, to financial advisory (FA) firms, banks, financial institutions, multinational companies, as well as retail and high net worth (HNW) investors in Asia.

The Group offers access to over 8,800 investment products including funds, bonds and Singapore Government Securities (SGS), stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as well as insurance products, and services including discretionary portfolio management services, research and investment seminars, financial technology (Fintech) solutions, and investment administration and transaction services.

iFAST Corp has two main business divisions, namely its Business-to-Consumer (B2C) website, Fundsupermart (including its new FSMOne multi-products account in Singapore), targeted at DIY investors; and its Business-to-Business (B2B) platform that caters to the specialised needs of FA companies, banks, financial institutions and internet companies. Over 7,600 wealth advisers from more than 330 FA companies, banks and financial institutions, use the iFAST B2B platform.

The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably". In the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) released in 2016 and

2017, iFAST Corp ranked within the top 15% among SGX-listed companies. iFAST Corp was awarded first runner-up in the "IR Magazine Awards South East Asia 2017" in the "Best in Sector - IT " category. iFAST Corp won the "Best Investor Relations - Silver Award" in the Companies with less than S$300 million in market capitalisation category at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2018. For more information, please visitwww.ifastcorp.com

