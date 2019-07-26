iFAST : achieved record AUA of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE iFAST Corp achieved record AUA of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019 In talks with potential partners for the upcoming application of the digital bank licence in Singapore Despite volatile financial market conditions and generally jittery investor sentiments in Asia in 1H2019, the Group's Assets under Administration (AUA) grew 12.2% year-to-date, from S$8.05 billion at the beginning of 2019 to a record high of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019.

The year-on-year decline in 2Q2019 profits despite the record AUA achieved in the quarter was because of the continuing investments that the Group has put into its platform capabilities, particularly in the IT Fintech capabilities.

iFAST Corp sees the recent announcement of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on its plan to issue digital bank licences to non-bank players as an exciting development in the industry and will be pursuing the digital bank licence in Singapore. iFAST Corp is in talks with potential partners for the upcoming application.

Table 1: Profit / Loss - Geographical Segment Profit/Loss FY20172 (S$ Million) FY2015 FY2016 FY2018 1H2019 Singapore 11.82 9.07 10.62 11.86 5.01 Hong Kong 1.65 0.53 1.77 3.42 1.52 Malaysia 0.28 0.38 1.07 1.37 0.93 Other1 (0.02) (0.16) (0.33) 0.52 (0.25) Profit before tax (excluding China operation) 13.73 9.82 13.13 17.17 7.21 Tax expense (0.65) (0.76) (1.26) (1.66) (0.80) Net profit after tax (excluding China operation) 13.08 9.06 11.87 15.51 6.41 China operation (0.98) (3.61) (4.17) (4.60) (2.36) Net profit after tax (including China operation) 12.10 5.45 7.70 10.91 4.05 Notes: Representing share of results of associates Restated as a result of adoption of SFRS(I)s with effect from 1 January 2018 for comparison purpose Chart 1: Group AUA grew 12.2% YTD to a record high of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019 S$ million $10,000 $9,000 $8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $- Dec-00Jun-01Dec-01Jun-02Dec-02Jun-03Dec-03Jun-04Dec-04Jun-05Dec-05Jun-06Dec-06Jun-07Dec-07Jun-08Dec-08Jun-09 Dec-09Jun-10Dec-10Jun-11Dec-11Jun-12Dec-12Jun-13Dec-13Jun-14Dec-14Jun-15Dec-15Jun-16Dec-16Jun-17Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19 B2B B2C Note: 1. The Group's AUA as at 30 June 2019 includes its effective 24.7% share of the India Business 3

About iFAST Corp iFAST Corp (stock code: AIY) is a wealth management Fintech platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019. Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, iFAST Corp is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. Through the years, the Group has built a well-established Fintech ecosystem connecting its product providers and clients. iFAST Corp holds the requisite licences in the various jurisdictions it operates in to provide a wide range of products and services. As at end June 2019, the Group offers access to over 9,700 investment products including over 6,500 funds from over 250 fund houses, over 1,000 bonds, stocks and ETFs (Singapore, Hong Kong and US stock exchanges), as well as services including online discretionary portfolio management services, research and investment seminars, Fintech solutions, and investment administration and transaction services to financial advisory ("FA") firms, financial institution, banks, multinational companies, as well as retail and high net worth ("HNW") investors in Asia. 4

The main business divisions of the Group include the Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") division, the Business-to-Business ("B2B") division, and the emerging Fintech Solutions/Business-to-Business-to- Consumer ("B2B2C") model. The B2C website, FSMOne.com/Fundsupermart.com, caters to investors who prefer to do their own investments online. The new FSMOne multi-products transactional platform is currently available in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The B2B platforms cater to the specialised needs of more than 380 FA companies, financial institutions, banks and internet companies with over 8,000 wealth advisers. iFAST Fintech Solutions, the emerging Fintech Solutions/B2B2C model, was launched in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia in recent years to provide innovative and customisable Fintech solutions for our B2B clients and business partners to empower them with their own B2C Fintech capabilities. The Group continues to work on improving and broadening the iFAST Fintech Ecosystem. This includes stepping up its efforts to offer a broader range of Fintech Solutions to its B2B partners, including helping to empower them with B2C Fintech capabilities. The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably". In the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) released from 2016 to 2018, iFAST Corp has been ranked within the top 15% among SGX-listed companies. iFAST Corp was awarded first runner-up in the "IR Magazine Awards South East Asia 2017" in the "Best in Sector - IT" category. iFAST Corp won the "Best Investor Relations - Silver Award" and "Best Investor Relations - Bronze Award" in the Companies with less than S$300 million in market capitalisation category at the Singapore Corporate Awards held in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The Group's Chief Financial Officer, Mr Leung Fung Yat David, was also awarded "Best Chief Financial Officer" in the Companies with less than S$300 million in market capitalisation category at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2019. For more information, please visit www.ifastcorp.com Contacts: Tan Chee Wei 6505 4222 ir@ifastfinancial.com - End - 5

