iFAST : reports healthy growth in 2018, with net revenue increasing 20.6% YoY and net profit rising 41.7% YoY

iFAST Corp reports healthy growth in 2018, with net revenue increasing 20.6% YoY and net profit rising 41.7% YoY

SINGAPORE (20 February 2019) - iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year 2018 (4Q2018 & FY2018).

The Group's revenue and profitability grew healthily in 2018 as a result of the progress made in its overall business during the year. Net revenue increased 20.6% YoY to S$59.62 million while net profit rose 41.7% YoY to S$10.91 million. Excluding China, the Group's net profit was S$15.51 million, an increase of 30.6% YoY.

The average Assets Under Administration ("AUA") of the Group grew 20.0% YoY in the whole year of 2018. However, as at 31 December 2018, the Group's AUA increased only 6.2% YoY to $8.05 billion due to a sharp sell-down of global financial markets in 4Q2018.

In recent times, the sources of the Group's net revenue have broadened. In 2018, contributions from net interest income arising from clients' AUA and Fintech Solutions IT fees have become more important.

The Group's net cash generated from operating activities stood at S$17.62 million in FY2018, higher than S$13.22 million in FY2017. Excluding China, the Group's net cash generated from operating activities was S$21.62 million in FY2018.

The Group had previously announced that iFAST Hong Kong operation ("iFAST HK") has put in an application to Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) for a Virtual Banking licence in Hong Kong. The Group has recently been notified by HKMA that iFAST HK is not among the first batch of shortlisted companies to progress into the next phase of applications. However, the Group will still continue to pursue the licence application.

In 2019, the Group's key focus will be on scaling up its businesses in the markets that it is already in. This builds on the substantial progress the Group has made in the last few years on strengthening its position as a leading wealth management Fintech platform.

The Group continues to work on improving and broadening the iFAST Fintech Ecosystem. This includes stepping up our efforts to offer a broader range of Fintech Solutions to our B2B partners, including helping to empower them with B2C Fintech capabilities.

Proposed Final Dividend for FY2018

For the final dividend for FY2018, the Directors proposed a dividend per share of 0.90 cents per ordinary share, which will be subject to approval by shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting in April 2019. The proposed final dividend brings the total dividend to 3.15 cents per ordinary share for FY2018 which is 4.7% higher than the total dividend of 3.01 cents per ordinary share for FY2017.

Fastest Growing SGX-ST Member 2018

iFAST Corp is proud to announce that its Singapore subsidiary, iFAST Financial Pte Ltd ("iFAST Singapore"), has received the "Fastest Growing SGX-ST Member 2018" award at the SGX Annual Awards Night 2019.

As a fintech wealth management platform, iFAST Singapore is able to leverage on its strong in-house IT capabilities to develop user-friendly and client-focused trading systems and processes, to deliver the best investment experience for both its B2B and B2C clients, while keeping prices competitive. In addition, the Company constantly strives to develop and provide new and unique tools and features, alongside its dedicated in-house research, to enable its clients to find the best investment ideas.

Table 1: Profit / Loss - Geographical Segment

Profit/Loss (S$ Million) 4Q20171 4Q2018 YoY Change (%) FY20171 FY2018 YoY Change (%) Singapore 2.18 2.19 +0.2 10.62 11.86 +11.7 Hong Kong 0.53 0.77 +45.3 1.77 3.42 +93.7 Malaysia 0.31 0.39 +26.1 1.07 1.37 +28.4 Other2 (0.02) 0.63 NM (0.33) 0.52 NM Profit before tax (excluding China operation) 3.01 3.98 +32.3 13.13 17.17 +30.8 Tax expense (0.08) (0.24) +218.7 (1.26) (1.66) +32.3 Net profit after tax (excluding China operation) 2.93 3.74 +27.5 11.87 15.51 +30.6 China operation (1.14) (1.12) -1.7 (4.17) (4.60) +10.1 Net profit after tax (including China operation) 1.80 2.62 +46.0 7.70 10.91 +41.7

Notes:

1. Restated as a result of adoption of SFRS(I)s with effect from 1 January 2018 for comparison purpose

2. Representing share of results of associates

Note: The Group's AUA as at 31 December 2018 includes its effective 19.3% share of the India Business

About iFAST Corp

iFAST Corp (stock code: AIY) is a wealth management Fintech platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$8.05 billion as at 31 December 2018.

Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, iFAST Corp is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. Through the years, the Group has built a well-established Fintech ecosystem spanning across its product providers, its Business-to-Business (B2B) and the emerging Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) divisions, as well as its Business-to-Consumer (B2C) customers.

iFAST Corp holds the requisite licences in the various jurisdictions it operates in to provide a wide range of products and services. As at end December 2018, the Group offers access to over 9,100 investment products including over 5,900 funds from over 240 fund houses, over 1,000 direct bonds, stocks and ETFs (Singapore, Hong Kong and US stockbroking capabilities), as well as services including discretionary portfolio management services, research and investment seminars, Fintech solutions, and investment administration and transaction services to financial advisory ("FA") firms, financial institution, banks, multinational companies, as well as retail and high net worth ("HNW") investors in Asia.