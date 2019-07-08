iFresh : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 2) Filed by the Registrant þ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

IFRESH INC. 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 11101 SUPPLEMENT TO NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING July 8, 2019 Dear Stockholders: This proxy statement supplement (the "Supplement") supplements and amends the information contained in the Proxy Statement dated May 10, 2019 (the "Original Proxy Statement") and the proxy statement supplement dated June 7, 2019 (the "June Supplement") furnished by iFresh, Inc. (the "Company") for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), to (i) add a new Proposal 5 to the Proxy Statement that provides for approval of the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan ("New Proposal 5") and (ii) update the Notice of the Annual Meeting to add the New Proposal 5 (the "Amended Notice"). This Supplement, along with the accompanying Amended Notice and the new proxy card, contains additional information about the Meeting which is to be held at 10:00 am. (New York time) on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at the Company's headquarters located at 2-39 54th Avenue, Long Island City, New York 11101. Except as described above, this Supplement does not change the Original Proxy Statement and the June Supplement. All proxies executed prior to the date of this Supplement and not revoked prior to the Meeting will be voted in accordance with the instructions contained therein. 1

IFRESH INC. 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 11101 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 10, 2019 To the Stockholders of IFRESH INC.: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of IFRESH INC. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, will be held at the office of iFresh Inc, 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 11101, Tuesday July 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. local time, for the following purposes: To elect five directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death. To ratify the appointment of Freidman LLP ("Freidman") as our independent auditor to audit the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2019. To approve, by a non-binding vote, the Company's executive compensation. To approve, by a non-binding vote, the frequency of future Stockholder advisory votes relating to the Company's executive compensation. To approve the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The Board has fixed the close of business on June 11, 2019 ("Record Date") as the record date for the meeting and only holders of shares of record at that time will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. By Order of the Board of Directors. Long Deng Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Long Island City, New York July 8, 2019 2

PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED UPON BY STOCKHOLDERS Information contained in this Supplement relates to Proposal 5 that will be presented to stockholders at the Meeting. Information regarding Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 that will be presented to stockholders at the Meeting can be found in the Proxy Statement as originally filed with the SEC on June 5, 2019, and which was previously mailed to you. Please note that if you have already voted your shares by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement, we strongly encourage you to read this Supplement and to also vote on Proposal 5. PROPOSAL 5 - APPROVAL OF 2019 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN The Board has declared advisable, adopted and is submitting for stockholder approval, the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The purpose of the Plan is to benefit the Company and its stockholders, by assisting the Company and its subsidiaries to attract, retain and provide incentives to key management employees, directors, and consultants of the Company and its affiliates, and to align the interests of such service providers with those of the Company's stockholders. If approved by the Company's stockholders, the Plan will be effective as of July 2, 2019 (the date that the Company's Board of Directors approved the Plan). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Proposal No. 5 shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Plan, a copy of which is attached hereto as Annex A. The following description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Plan. Description of the Plan Administration. The Plan shall be administered by a committee, which shall be appointed by the Board. If necessary, in the Board's discretion, to comply with Rule 16b-3 under the Exchange Act and Section 162(m) of Internal Revenue Code (the "Code"), the committee shall consist solely of 2 or more directors who are each (i) "outside directors" within the meaning of Section 162(m) of the Code, (ii) "non-employee directors" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 and (iii) "independent" for purposes of any applicable listing requirements; provided that the Board or the committee may delegate to a committee of one or more members of the Board who are not "outside directors", the authority to grant Awards to eligible persons who are not "covered employees" within the meaning of Section 162(m) of the Code and are not expected to be "covered employees" at the time of recognition of income resulting from such Award, or persons with respect to whom the Company wishes to comply with the requirements of Section 162(m) of the Code, and/or "non-employee Directors", the authority to grant Awards to eligible persons who are not then subject to the requirements of Section 16 of the Exchange Act. If a member of the committee shall be eligible to receive an Award under the Plan, such committee member shall have no authority hereunder with respect to his or her own Award. Authorized Shares. The Plan provides for an aggregate of Two Million Two Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand (2,293,000) shares of Common Stock to be available for awards. Shares shall be deemed to have been issued under the Plan solely to the extent actually issued and delivered pursuant to an Award. To the extent that an Award lapses, expires, is canceled, is terminated unexercised or ceases to be exercisable for any reason, or the rights of its Holder terminate, any Shares subject to such Award shall again be available for the grant of a new Award. Stock Options. Options granted under the Plan may be either ISOs, which are intended to meet the requirements for special federal income tax treatment under the Code, or NQSOs. Options may be granted on such terms and conditions as the committee may determine; provided, however, that the per share exercise price under an option may not be less than the fair market value of a share of the underlying Common Stock on the date of grant and the term of the option may not exceed 10 years (110% of such value and 5 years in the case of an ISO granted to an employee who owns (or is deemed to own) more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of capital stock of the Company or a parent or subsidiary of the Company). ISOs may only be granted to employees. In addition, the aggregate fair market value of Common Stock covered by ISOs (determined at the time of grant) which are exercisable for the first time by an employee during any calendar year may not exceed $100,000. Any excess is treated as a NQSO. Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Unit Awards. A restricted stock award is a grant or sale of Common Stock to the participant, subject to the Company's right to repurchase all or part of the shares at their purchase price (or to require forfeiture of such shares if purchased at no cost) in the event that conditions specified by the committee in the award are not satisfied prior to the end of the time period during which the shares subject to the award may be repurchased by or forfeited to the Company. A restricted stock unit entitles the participant to receive a cash payment equal to the fair market value of Common Stock for each restricted stock unit subject to such restricted stock unit award, if the holder satisfies the applicable vesting requirement. 3

Performance Stock or Performance Unit Awards. Performance stock or performance unit awards entitle the participant to receive cash or shares of Common Stock upon attaining specified performance goals. In the case of performance units, the right to acquire the units is denominated in cash values. Stock Appreciation Rights. A SAR entitles the participant, upon exercise, to receive an amount, in cash or stock or a combination thereof, equal to the increase in the fair market value of the underlying Common Stock between the date of grant and the date of exercise. SARs may be granted in tandem with, or independently of, options granted under the Plan. A SAR granted in tandem with an option (i) is exercisable only at such times, and to the extent, that the related option is exercisable in accordance with the procedure for exercise of the related option; (ii) terminates upon termination or exercise of the related option (likewise, the option granted in tandem with a SAR terminates upon exercise of the SAR); (iii) is transferable only with the related option; and if the related option is an ISO, may be exercised only when the value of the stock subject to the option exceeds the exercise price of the option. A SAR that is not granted in tandem with an option is exercisable at such times as the committee may specify. Unrestricted Stock Awards. An unrestricted stock award is a grant or sale of Common Stock to the participant that is not subject to transfer, forfeiture or other restrictions, in consideration for past services rendered to the Company or an affiliate or for other valid consideration. Distribution Equivalent Right Awards. A distribution equivalent right award entitles the participant to receive bookkeeping credits, cash payments and/or Common Stock distributions equal in amount to the distributions that would have been made to the participant had the participant held a specified number of shares of the Company's Common Stock during the period the participant held the distribution equivalent right. A distribution equivalent right may be awarded as a component of another award, where, if so awarded, such distribution equivalent right will expire or be forfeited by the participant under the same conditions as under such other award. Change-in-ControlProvisions. In connection with the grant of an award, the committee may provide that, in the event of a change in control, such award will become fully vested and immediately exercisable. Amendment and Termination. The Plan will continue in effect until the 10th anniversary of the date on which it is adopted by the Board unless terminated sooner. The Board may adopt, amend and rescind rules relating to the administration of the Plan, and amend, suspend or terminate the Plan, but no such amendment or termination will be made that materially and adversely impairs the rights of the participant with respect to any award without the approval by a majority of the votes cast at a meeting of stockholders at which a quorum representing a majority of the shares of the Company entitled to vote generally in the election of directors is present in person or by proxy, other than amendments that are necessary to permit the granting of awards in compliance with Code Sections 162(m) and/or 409A. The Company has attempted to structure the Plan so that remuneration attributable to options and other awards will not be subject to the deduction limitation contained in Code Section 162(m). Certain Federal Income Tax Consequences of the Plan The following is a general summary of the federal income tax consequences under current U.S. tax law of options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, performance stock, performance units, restricted stock units, distribution equivalent rights and unrestricted stock. It does not purport to cover all of the special rules, including special rules relating to participants subject to Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act and the exercise of an option with previously-acquired shares, or the state or local income or other tax consequences. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.