iFresh : Proxy soliciting materials. Revised preliminary material

IFRESH INC. 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 10016 TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF iFRESH INC.: You are cordially invited to attend a special meeting of the stockholders of iFresh Inc., a Delaware corporation (referred to herein as "IFMK," "iFresh," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), which will be held on ____, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the office of iFresh Inc, 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 11101. At the special meeting, our shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal, which we refer to as the "Acquisition Proposal," to approve that certain Share Exchange Agreement dated June 7, 2019 (the "Exchange Agreement") pursuant to which we shall acquire all of the outstanding issued shares of Xiaotai International Investment Inc. from certain shareholders of Xiaotai International Investment Inc. (collectively, the "Sellers"). We refer to Xiaotai International Investment Inc. as "Xiaotai" and Xiaotai and its consolidated subsidiaries collectively as "Xiaotai Group" and we refer to such acquisition by us hereafter as the "Acquisition." Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, in exchange for 100% of the equity interests of Xiaotai, we agreed to issue to the Sellers an aggregate of 254,813,383 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Exchange Shares"). It is anticipated that, following completion of the Acquisition, IFMK's existing shareholders will retain an ownership interest of approximately 6% of the Company, and Sellers will own approximately 94% of the Company. A copy of the Exchange Agreement is attached to the accompanying proxy statement as Annex A. Our shareholders will also be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal, which we refer as the "Spin-offProposal", to approve that certain share purchase agreement, dated June 7, 2019 (the "Purchase Agreement") and related transactions providing for the sale by us of our existing business and operations to Go Fresh 365, Inc. ("Go Fresh"), an affiliate of our Chairman, Mr. Long Deng, in exchange for cash consideration of $9.1 million (the "Spin-off"), so that our only business upon completion of the Acquisition and the Spin-off will be that of Xiaotai and its subsidiaries. A copy of the Purchase Agreement is attached to the accompanying proxy statement as Annex B. We refer to the Acquisition and Spin-off as the Restructure. In connection with its evaluation of the Restructure, the board of directors of IFMK (the "Board") engaged The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") to act as its financial advisor. Benchmark has rendered its opinions stating that, based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth in their opinions, the consideration to be paid by the Company in connection with the Acquisition and the consideration to be received by the Company in connection with the Spin-off were both fair, from a financial point of view, to IFMK's stockholders. The written opinions of Benchmark relating to the Acquisition and Spin-off are attached respectively as Annex C and Annex Dto this proxy statement, and you should read it carefully. In addition, in connection with the Restructure, we are soliciting your consent to: approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation (the " Charter Amendment ") to change the Company's corporate name to "Terran Financial Services Group Inc." (the " Name Change " and the " Name Change Proposal ") to better reflect the combined business upon completion of the Acquisition; approve and adopt the Charter Amendment to affect a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 ("Common Stock") by a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-ten (the " Reverse Split ") at any time prior to [__________], 2019, with the exact ratios to be set at a whole number within this range, as determined by the Board in its sole discretion (the " Reverse Split Proposal "); approve and adopt the Charter Amendment to increase the number of shares of Common Stock that the Company has authority to issue from 100,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 and the number of shares of preferred stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 (" Preferred Stock "), that the Company has authority to issue from 1,000,000 to 10,000,000; and consequently, to increase the total number of shares of all classes of capital stock that the Company has authority to issue from 101,000,000 to 1,010,000,000 (the " Capital Increase " and " Capital Increase Proposal "). A copy of the Charter Amendment is attached to the accompanying proxy as Annex E ; and elect Baofeng Pan, [ ], [ ], [ ] and [ ] (the " Director Nominees ") to serve on the Board (the " Election of Directors " and " Election of Directors Proposal ") until the next annual shareholders meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

The Acquisition, the Spin-off, the Name Change, the Reverse Split, the Capital Increase and the Election of Directors proposals are conditioned upon the adoption of each other. Although a shareholder meeting may be adjourned without further notice by the chairperson of the meeting pursuant to our Bylaws, our shareholders will also be asked to consider and vote upon the proposal to adjourn the special meeting to a later date, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve the Acquisition Proposal and the Spin-off Proposal, which we refer to as the "Adjournment Proposal". Each of these proposals is more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement, which each shareholder is encouraged to review carefully. We are providing this proxy statement and accompanying proxy card to our shareholders in connection with the solicitation of proxies to be voted at the special meeting and at any adjournments or postponements of the special meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the special meeting, we urge you to read this proxy statement carefully. Please pay particular attention to the section entitled "Risk Factors" commencing on page 18. Whether or not you plan to attend a special meeting, please take the time to vote by completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope. YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT. NEITHER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE IFMK COMMON STOCK TO BE ISSUED IN THE RESTRUCTURE OR DETERMINED IF THIS PROXY STATEMENT IS ACCURATE OR ADEQUATE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. Thank you for your participation. We look forward to your continued support. Sincerely, , 2019 /s/ Long Deng Long Deng Chief Executive Officer The accompanying proxy statement is dated [ ], 2019 and was first mailed to IFMK stockholders on or about [ ], 2019.

IFRESH INC. 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 10016 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS. To Be Held on [●], 2019 YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE YOUR SHARES PROMPTLY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that you are cordially invited to attend a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of stockholders of iFresh Inc., to be held at [10:00] a.m., local time, on [ ], 2019, at the office of iFresh Inc, 2-39 54th Avenue Long Island City, New York 11101, in order to consider and vote upon: The Acquisition Proposal --- to adopt the Exchange Agreement and to approve the Acquisition of Xiaotai contemplated by such agreement; The Spin-off Proposal --- to adopt the Purchase Agreement and to approve the Spin-off of Company's existing assets contemplated by such agreement; The Reverse Split Proposal --- to approve and adopt an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation (" Charter Amendment ") to affect the Reverse Split of our issued and outstanding Common Stock by a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-ten at any time prior to [_______], 2019, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range, as determined by the Board in its sole discretion; The Capital Increase Proposal --- to approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of shares of common stock that the Company has authority to issue from 100,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 and the number of shares of Preferred Stock that the Company has authority to issue from 1,000,000 to 10,000,000; and consequently, to increase the total number of shares of all classes of capital stock that the Company has authority to issue from 101,000,000 to 1,010,000,000; The Name Change Proposal --- to approve the Charter Amendment to change the Company's corporate name to "Terran Financial Services Group."; The Election of Directors Proposal --- to elect [ ] the Director Nominees to serve on the Company's Board until the next annual shareholders meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; and The Adjournment Proposal --- to approve the adjournment of the special meeting by the chairman thereof to a later date, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the special meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve the Acquisition Proposal and Spin-off Proposal. These items of business are described in the attached proxy statement, which we encourage you to read in its entirety before voting. Only holders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on [______], 2019 are entitled to notice of the Special Meeting and to vote and have their votes counted at the Special Meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the Special Meeting. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of our Common Stock is required to approve the Reverse Split Proposal. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of votes cast by our shareholders that are present in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting is required to approve both the Acquisition Proposal and the Spin-off Proposal. Election of the director's proposal requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the shares of Common Stock represented in person or by proxy and who are entitled to vote in the election of directors at the Special Meeting. Approval of the Adjournment Proposal whether or not a quorum is present, requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by the holders of shares of IFMK's common stock entitled to vote.

After careful consideration, the Board has determined that the Reverse Split Proposal, the Capital Increase Proposal, the Name Change Proposal, the Acquisition Proposal, the Spin-off Proposal, the Election of Directors Proposal, and the Adjournment Proposal are fair to and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders and unanimously recommends that you vote or give instruction to vote:

" the Acquisition Proposal; " FOR " the Spin-off Proposal;

" the Spin-off Proposal; " FOR " the Reverse Split Proposal;

" the Reverse Split Proposal; " FOR " the Capital Increase Proposal;

" the Capital Increase Proposal; " FOR " the Election of Directors Proposal;

" the Election of Directors Proposal; " FOR " the Name Change Proposal; and

" the Name Change Proposal; and " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal, if presented.

