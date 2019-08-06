Log in
iFresh : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

08/06/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

August 5, 2019

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

iFresh Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-38013

82-066764

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

2-39 54th Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101

(Address of Principal Executive Offices and Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (718) 628-6200

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001

IFMK

Nasdaq Capital Market

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 1, 2019, iFresh Inc. (the "Company") received an Notice of Noncompliance Letter (the "Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules due to its failure to timely hold an annual meeting of shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (the "Annual Meeting"), which is required to be held within twelve months of the Company's fiscal year end under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G). Reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2019.

On July 30, 2019, the Company held its annual meeting of shareholders. Reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualification informing the Company that the staff has determined that the Company complies with the annual meeting requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Listing Rules 5620.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: August 6, 2019

iFRESH, INC.

By: /s/ Long Deng

Name: Long Deng

Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

iFresh Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:04:02 UTC
