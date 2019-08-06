iFresh : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES
August 5, 2019
iFresh Inc.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On April 1, 2019, iFresh Inc. (the "Company") received an Notice of Noncompliance Letter (the "Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules due to its failure to timely hold an annual meeting of shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (the "Annual Meeting"), which is required to be held within twelve months of the Company's fiscal year end under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G). Reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2019.
On July 30, 2019, the Company held its annual meeting of shareholders. Reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019.
On August 5, 2019, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualification informing the Company that the staff has determined that the Company complies with the annual meeting requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Listing Rules 5620.
Dated: August 6, 2019
iFRESH, INC.
By: /s/ Long Deng
Name: Long Deng
Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
