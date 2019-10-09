iGenomX : to Present Results from Recent Next-Generation Genotyping Studies at American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

iGenomX International Genomics Corp., provider of the industry’s most scalable sequencing library tools, today announced its lineup of podium speakers at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Houston on Oct. 15-19, 2019. During the meeting, iGenomX will showcase unrivaled results from large-scale population genomic studies using its new Next-Generation Genotyping (NGG) approach and RIPTIDE high-throughput library preparation in booth #949.
iGenomX is now leading the next era in genotyping innovation with the launch of its NGG application. The complete workflow features the high-throughput RIPTIDE library preparation and proven analysis pipeline. Scientists are able to perform sequence-based genotyping across more than 37 million genetic markers for less than $80 per sample. Compared to today’s most comprehensive microarrays, scientists can now analyze more than 10 times the number of genetic variants for a fraction of the cost per sample. In addition, the NGG approach also avoids the ascertainment bias associated with fixed-content microarrays.
Co-Lab Scientific Presentation
Sequence-Based Genotypes for Population-Scale Genomic Research Using RIPTIDE
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 16th at 1:45 – 2:15 pm
WHERE: CoLab Theater #1; Booth #345
FOR WHO: All ASHG attendees are welcome to join. Be sure to arrive early as seating is limited
FEATURED PRESENTERS:
Ali Torkamani, PhD, Director of Genome Informatics at Scripps Research
Joe Pickrell, CEO and Co-Founder of Gencove
Keith Brown, CEO and Founder of iGenomX
Scientific Poster
Next-Generation Genotyping (NGG) for Population-Scale Genomic Studies Using RIPTIDE DNA Library Preparation
WHERE: Booth #949
About iGenomX
iGenomX delivers the industry’s most scalable sequencing library tools. Scientists around the world are using its first product, RIPTIDE® High-Throughput Rapid Library Prep (HT-RLP), to maximize laboratory capacity and statistical power for applications in population genetics, agrigenomics, microbiome, and synthetic biology. The company was founded in 2012 to commercialize the core technology invented by scientists at Scripps Research. Based in San Diego, iGenomX supports its growing list of customers through its international sales and service operations, as well as a global network of distributors and commercial service providers. For more information, please visit www.igenomx.com.
