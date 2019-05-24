Log in
iGo : Reports First Quarter Financial Results

05/24/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

iGo Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Results include contributions from Kasco acquisition, completed December 31, 2018

New York, NY, May 24, 2019 - iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2018, iGo completed the acquisition of Kasco, LLC in a share contribution transaction under which Kasco became a wholly owned subsidiary of iGo.

Revenue for iGo for the first quarter of 2019 was $15,623,000, reflecting the Kasco acquisition. iGo had no revenue in the same period of the prior year. Net income, also reflecting contributions from Kasco, was $58,000, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $267,000, or $0.09 per share, in the same quarter of the prior year.

Kasco transaction

As part of the Kasco transaction, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. contributed all of its issued and outstanding ownership interests in Kasco to iGo in exchange for 5,000,000 shares of iGo common stock, at a value of $3.20 per share, and iGo assumed $15 million of Kasco indebtedness, with access to a total of $18.5 million in borrowing capacity as part of a revolving credit sub- facility under Steel Partners' existing credit line. The preliminary purchase price allocation for the Kasco acquisition is subject to finalization of valuations of acquired assets and liabilities.

Prior to the transaction, Steel Partners owned 100 percent of Kasco and 45.8 percent of all outstanding iGo stock. Steel Partners currently owns 80.2 percent of iGo's common stock.

About iGo

iGo, Inc. has been a provider of mobile accessories since 1995, offering power management solutions and accessories for laptop computers and electronic mobile devices, and has been evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. iGo's recently acquired Kasco subsidiary provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales and Germany.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. iGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, iGo does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor contact

Jennifer Golembeske 212-520-2300 jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

iGo, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except common stock)

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,653

$

1,885

Accounts receivable, net

9,557

9,005

Inventories

5,365

5,552

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

976

832

Total current assets

17,551

17,274

Property, plant and equipment, net

10,523

10,368

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,918

-

Intangible assets, net

1,189

1,227

Deferred tax assets, net

1,899

1,929

Total Assets

$

33,080

$

30,798

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,826

$

2,979

Short-term debt

578

441

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,618

3,591

Total current liabilities

10,022

7,011

Long-term debt

7,900

10,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,120

-

Deferred tax liabilities

197

197

Other non-current liabilities

1,929

1,929

Total Liabilities

21,168

19,137

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278

79

79

shares issued and outstanding

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

98

(95)

Additional paid-in capital

181,817

181,817

Accumulated deficit

(170,082)

(170,140)

Total Stockholders' Equity

11,912

11,661

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

33,080

$

30,798

iGo, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except common shares and per common share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

Revenue

$

15,623

$

-

Costs and expenses

Cost of goods sold

(7,934)

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(7,535)

(273)

Interest expense

(121)

-

Gain from asset dispositions

77

-

Other (expense) income, net

(22)

6

Total costs and expenses

(15,535)

(267)

Income (loss) before income taxes

88

(267)

Income tax provision

30

-

Net income (loss)

$

58

$

(267)

Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.09)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

7,877,278

2,924,208

Disclaimer

iGo Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:12:03 UTC
