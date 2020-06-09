iHEAR® Medical Launches Free @Home Hearing Test

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iHEAR® Medical announced today the launch of the Free @Home iHEARtest™ campaign, offering consumers the ability to test their hearing for free at home with the only FDA approved home hearing screener. The iHEARtest™ rapidly profiles hearing ability based on guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO). The new campaign targets adults who suspect hearing loss, particularly those unable or reluctant to visit a clinical setting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The Free @Home test addresses compromised hearing care during the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic," stated Adnan Shennib, Founder and CEO of iHEAR® Medical.

Innovative products developed by iHEAR® are intended for direct-to-consumer markets and to remove persistent barriers preventing millions of Americans from accessing affordable hearing solutions. The iHEARtest™ kit includes factory calibrated earphones to ensure accuracy of test results. The Free @Home iHEARtest™ can be ordered online or by phone (1 844-443-2744 Toll-Free) for delivery directly to the customer's home. Customers pay $9 to cover the cost of two-way shipping and handling, and have 30 days to take the iHEARtest™ and return it using the provided pre-paid return label and packaging.

Other hearing aid manufacturers offer unregulated online and mobile apps that rely on uncalibrated sound sources and headphones. These unapproved hearing tests are notoriously inaccurate and do not meet audiometric testing standards for hearing testing. The FDA has previously intervened to remove unapproved online hearing tests. The iHEARtest™ was approved by the FDA following years of clinical research demonstrating safety and accuracy. Additionally, clinical studies under the oversight of an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) have shown the iHEARtest's ease of self-use, accuracy and 96.4% agreement with standard practice audiometry for the assessment of normal versus disabling hearing impairment.

About iHEAR® Medical

iHEAR® Medical is a venture-backed firm dedicated to addressing the global need for affordable and accessible hearing solutions. iHEAR® is leading the shift from outdated business models in clinical settings to direct-to-consumer (DTC) and over the counter (OTC) distribution models. iHEAR® products are available online and at major drugstore chains including CVS and Walgreens. For more information on iHEAR® Medical, visit: www.ihearmedical.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihear-medical-launches-free-home-hearing-test-301072508.html

SOURCE iHEAR Medical, Inc.