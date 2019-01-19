iHeartMedia : Celebrates Inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One®

Hosted by Holly Frey, Charlamagne Tha God and Bobby Bones, Plus Livestream Host Mario Lopez With Special Guest Appearances by Mike Tyson, Dax Shepard, Jillian Michaels, Jana Kramer, Topher Grace, Dr. Drew and More

Coveted Podcast of the Year Award Presented To “Slow Burn”

The first annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One® brought the biggest names in podcasting together at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles last night, Friday, January 18. Voted by the listeners, the live awards event honored the very best in podcasting and spanned 22 categories. The evening celebrated the incredible talent and wide variety of leaders across the booming podcasting industry.

The live 90-minute event was hosted by Holly Frey, Charlamagne Tha God, Bobby Bones, and livestream host Mario Lopez. It was broadcast on more than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations from across the country and livestreamed on iHeartRadio’s Twitter. The event featured appearances by award nominees, celebrity presenters and other special guests including Mike Tyson, Dax Shepard, Jillian Michaels, Jana Kramer, Topher Grace, Dr. Drew, Becca Tilley, Scheana Shay, Dean Unglert, Vanessa Grimaldi and more.

Event highlights include:

NPR honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Podcast Pioneer Award at the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One®.

at the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One®. Slate’s “Slow Burn” took home the coveted Podcast of the Year award.

Marc Smerling, host of “Crimetown” and “The RFK Tapes,” was awarded Podcast Innovator by a blue-ribbon panel of podcast industry leaders.

by a blue-ribbon panel of podcast industry leaders. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson and Mario Lopez presented the award for Best Sports Podcast to “Fantasy Footballers.”

Breakout Podcast of the Year awarded to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for “Armchair Expert.”

Joe Rogan won Best Comedy Podcast and took time out from his vacation to thank iHeartRadio and his loyal listeners for the award.

Full list of category winners below:

Podcast of the Year:

"Slow Burn"

Best Business Podcast:

"RISE Podcast"

Best Comedy Podcast:

"The Joe Rogan Experience"

Best Crime Podcast:

"Up and Vanished"

Best Food Podcast:

"Sips, Suds, & Smokes"

Best Entertainment TV Podcast:

"Whine Down with Jana Kramer"

Best Curiosity Podcast:

"Stuff You Should Know"

Best Health & Fitness Podcast:

"Sleep With Me"

Best History Podcast:

"Dan Carlin's Hardcore History"

Best Kids & Family Podcast:

"Wow in the World"

Best LGBTQ Podcast:

"Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness"

Most Bingeable Podcast:

"Dr. Death"

Best Multicultural Podcast:

"The Breakfast Club"

Best Music Podcast:

"Bobbycast"

Best News Podcast:

"The Ben Shapiro Show"

Best Scripted Podcast:

"Wolverine: The Long Night"

Best Sports Podcast:

"Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast"

Best Science & Tech Podcast:

"Reply All"

Breakout Podcast:

"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"

Best Branded Podcast:

"DTR - The Official Tinder Podcast"

Best Social Impact Podcast:

"Ear Hustle"

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One® is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One®, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

Proud partners of the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One® include ESPN’s “30 for 30” podcasts, Ketel One, Investigation Discovery and Megaphone. For a full list of nominees visit iHeartPodcastAwards.com.

