iHeartMedia : Celebrates Inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One®

The first annual iHeartRadio
Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One® brought the biggest names
in podcasting together at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles last
night, Friday, January 18. Voted by the listeners, the live awards event
honored the very best in podcasting and spanned 22 categories. The
evening celebrated the incredible talent and wide variety of leaders
across the booming podcasting industry.
The live 90-minute event was hosted by Holly Frey, Charlamagne Tha God,
Bobby Bones, and livestream host Mario Lopez. It was broadcast on more
than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations from across the country and
livestreamed on iHeartRadio’s
Twitter. The event featured appearances by award nominees, celebrity
presenters and other special guests including Mike Tyson, Dax Shepard,
Jillian Michaels, Jana Kramer, Topher Grace, Dr. Drew, Becca Tilley,
Scheana Shay, Dean Unglert, Vanessa Grimaldi and more.
Event highlights include:
-
NPR honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio
Podcast Pioneer Award at the inaugural iHeartRadio
Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One®.
-
Slate’s “Slow Burn” took home the coveted Podcast of the Year award.
-
Marc Smerling, host of “Crimetown” and “The RFK Tapes,” was awarded Podcast
Innovator by a blue-ribbon panel of podcast industry leaders.
-
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson and Mario Lopez presented the award for
Best Sports Podcast to “Fantasy Footballers.”
-
Breakout Podcast of the Year awarded to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman
for “Armchair Expert.”
-
Joe Rogan won Best Comedy Podcast and took time out from his vacation
to thank iHeartRadio and his loyal listeners for the award.
Full list of category winners below:
Podcast of the Year:
Best Business Podcast:
Best Comedy Podcast:
-
"The Joe Rogan Experience"
Best Crime Podcast:
Best Food Podcast:
Best Entertainment TV Podcast:
-
"Whine Down with Jana Kramer"
Best Curiosity Podcast:
Best Health & Fitness Podcast:
Best History Podcast:
-
"Dan Carlin's Hardcore History"
Best Kids & Family Podcast:
Best LGBTQ Podcast:
-
"Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness"
Most Bingeable Podcast:
Best Multicultural Podcast:
Best Music Podcast:
Best News Podcast:
Best Scripted Podcast:
-
"Wolverine: The Long Night"
Best Sports Podcast:
-
"Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast"
Best Science & Tech Podcast:
Breakout Podcast:
-
"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"
Best Branded Podcast:
-
"DTR - The Official Tinder Podcast"
Best Social Impact Podcast:
