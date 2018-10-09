iHeartMedia : Rings In The Holiday Season With The Return Of Its Iconic 2018 National “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One®”

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its
annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One®” –
the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and
holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s
biggest recording artists. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 Tour
Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas; Los Angeles; San
Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington,
D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.
“Over the past 22 years, Jingle Ball has become one of the nation’s most
iconic holiday events,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for
iHeartMedia. “It’s the night where you can see all of the biggest pop
artists of the year on one stage.”
Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host Jingle Ball
concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most
iconic recording artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball
in New York on Friday, December 7 will be carried live on 100
iHeartRadio CHR stations. The CW Network will also exclusively
livestream Z100’s Jingle Ball via CWTV.com and The CW App, and broadcast
the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 16
at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
“What started as a Holiday concert in New York City in 1996, has grown
into a 12-city arena tour, a nationwide network television special and a
radio broadcast,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment
Enterprises for iHeartMedia.
For the fourth straight year, Capital One will be the national
presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. As part of this
sponsorship, Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive
access to high demand tickets through a special iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.
-
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on
Wednesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Saturday,
October 13 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will
be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
-
All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October
15 at 12 p.m. local market time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.
Exclusive Capital One Premier Access Packages will also be available in
Los Angeles, Chicago and New York during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Capital One Cardholder Pre-sale, while supplies last. In addition to the
Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale & Premier Access Packages, at each of
the tour stops, one lucky Capital One cardholder will have the
opportunity to announce an artist on stage. To learn more about these
exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2018 Schedule Includes:
Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS
FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines
Center
-
The star studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris,
Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via 1061kissfm.iheart.com
Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM's
Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum
-
The star studded lineup features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin
Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa,
G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha
-
Ticket information available via kiisfm.iheart.com
San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9's
FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic
Auditorium
-
The star studded lineup features: Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of
Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina
Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy
-
Ticket information available via wild949.iheart.com
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST –
101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy
Center, St. Paul
-
The star studded lineup features: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of
Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via kdwb.iheart.com
Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108's
Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The
Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi
-
Ticket information available via kiss108.iheart.com
Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's
Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center
-
The star studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello,
Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and
Bazzi
-
Ticket information available via q102.iheart.com
New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle
Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden
-
The star studded lineup features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila
Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest
Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and
Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via Z100.iheart.com
-
Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 will video stream exclusively live on CWTV.com
and The CW App and will air as a television special on The CW Network
on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's
Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers,
G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina
Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com
Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS
FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua
Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via 1035KISSFM.iheart.com
Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power
96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G
Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com
Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3
FLZ's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid,
NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via 933flz.iheart.com
Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST –
Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft.
Lauderdale
-
The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris,
Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina
Carpenter
-
Ticket information available via y100.iheart.com
iHeartMedia and all of its broadcast radio stations are committed to
inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of
others. For the sixth consecutive year, 11 cities of the 2018
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, including Los
Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York;
Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will
partner with The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization
dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education
focused initiatives. In addition, 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas
will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose
mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories
for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening
conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its
benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through
online auctions leading up to the events.
“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to team up with the iHeartRadio
Jingle Ball Tour for another year in an effort to continue to build and
support our Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the
country,” said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan
Seacrest Foundation. “We value our longstanding partnership with
iHeartMedia and are proud to join forces once again to help lift the
spirits of patients through our radio and TV programming.”
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in
Dallas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia;
New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft.
Lauderdale. Additional proud partners of this year’s national
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour events include: Capital One®, The CW
Network, Macy's and Tic Tac GUM. Multimarket partners include: FUJIFILM
instax®, Gravity Blankets, LUMIFY™, Power Crunch Protein Energy
Bars, and Splat Rebellious Hair Color.
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief
Programming Officer for iHeartMedia and John Sykes, President of
Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.
Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without
notice.
About iHeartMedia
With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over
131 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach
of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading audio and
media company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets
through 849 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and
content can be heard on AM/ FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com,
on the company’s station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s
digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service,
available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, including on digital
auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants,
smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.
iHeartRadio offers users the country's top live radio stations,
personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed
artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The
all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 120
million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in
the U.S.
iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile,
digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts
and events, syndication, music research services and independent media
representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK:
IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for
more company information.
About Capital One
At Capital One (www.capitalone.com)
we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products,
rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences
they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers
products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial
clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide
consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more
about Capital One cardholder access perks at capitalone.com/access.
About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated
to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused
initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers
— Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore
the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009,
RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston,
Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County,
Philadelphia and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006114/en/