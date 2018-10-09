iHeartMedia : Rings In The Holiday Season With The Return Of Its Iconic 2018 National “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One®”

iHeartRadio Brings Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello And More Top Artists To Lead All-Star Lineups in Major Cities Across the U.S. Including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Dallas

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One® Will Live Stream on CWTV.com, The CW App and Broadcast on December 16 as an Exclusive Nationwide Television Special on The CW Network

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One®” – the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest recording artists. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“Over the past 22 years, Jingle Ball has become one of the nation’s most iconic holiday events,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “It’s the night where you can see all of the biggest pop artists of the year on one stage.”

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most iconic recording artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 7 will be carried live on 100 iHeartRadio CHR stations. The CW Network will also exclusively livestream Z100’s Jingle Ball via CWTV.com and The CW App, and broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“What started as a Holiday concert in New York City in 1996, has grown into a 12-city arena tour, a nationwide network television special and a radio broadcast,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

For the fourth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. As part of this sponsorship, Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Wednesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Saturday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 15 at 12 p.m. local market time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Exclusive Capital One Premier Access Packages will also be available in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-sale, while supplies last. In addition to the Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale & Premier Access Packages, at each of the tour stops, one lucky Capital One cardholder will have the opportunity to announce an artist on stage. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2018 Schedule Includes:

Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center

The star studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via 1061kissfm.iheart.com

Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

The star studded lineup features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha

and Ticket information available via kiisfm.iheart.com

San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

The star studded lineup features: Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy

and Ticket information available via wild949.iheart.com

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

The star studded lineup features: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via kdwb.iheart.com

Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: S hawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi

and Ticket information available via kiss108.iheart.com

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi

and Ticket information available via q102.iheart.com

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star studded lineup features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via Z100.iheart.com

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 will video stream exclusively live on CWTV.com and The CW App and will air as a television special on The CW Network on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via 1035KISSFM.iheart.com

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via 933flz.iheart.com

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

and Ticket information available via y100.iheart.com

iHeartMedia and all of its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the sixth consecutive year, 11 cities of the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, including Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for another year in an effort to continue to build and support our Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “We value our longstanding partnership with iHeartMedia and are proud to join forces once again to help lift the spirits of patients through our radio and TV programming.”

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. Additional proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour events include: Capital One®, The CW Network, Macy's and Tic Tac GUM. Multimarket partners include: FUJIFILM instax®, Gravity Blankets, LUMIFY™, Power Crunch Protein Energy Bars, and Splat Rebellious Hair Color.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

