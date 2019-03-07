iHeartMedia : Teams up with Amazon Prime Video to Celebrate Women in Music During International Women's Day

Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood And Others Share Intimate Stories In An Effort To Create A Gender Balanced World

Karen O, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Donna Missal, Meg Myers And K.Flay To Perform At iHeartRadio’s Women Who Rock Presented by the Amazon Prime Original Series, HANNA

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, 2019, iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced multi-platform campaigns in partnership with the Amazon Original Series, HANNA that galvanize the voices of influential women in music to bring attention to the incredible achievements that women have made to society and to the goal of creating a gender balanced world.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which has been celebrated on March 8 since 1913, is #BalanceforBetter and focuses on the role that gender balance plays in driving a more productive world. In support of this message, iHeartMedia will highlight a few of the most dynamic, influential and beloved female artists that are heard every day on iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.

Beginning Monday, March 4 and running through the evening of Friday, March 8, more than 850 iHeartMedia radio stations and on-air personalities launched a collaborative effort both on-air and online featuring top female musicians talking about their mentors and sharing personal stories about the artistic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. Participating artists, radio personalities and cultural influencers include Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Reba McEntire, Becky G, Bebe Rexha, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Crow, Dido, Sara Bareilles, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Reinhart, Carly Pearce, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Jana Kramer, Lzzy Hale, Amy Brown, Amy Shark, Amara La Negra, Ann Wilson and dozens more.

“For International Women’s Day 2019, iHeartMedia is bringing together the voices and opinions of some of the most influential artists to highlight the immense talent and many contributions of women in music,” said Marissa Morris, iHeartMedia Senior Vice President of Artist Relations. “This year’s artist participation spans a range of ages, demographics and musical genres and is representative of the collective power of women in music -- both today and for the future.”

“The women who I look up to most in my life are the women who can overcome the obstacles of the boundaries that are placed around them,” said singer and songwriter Halsey in the exclusive iHeartMedia campaign.

Additionally, iHeartMedia has teamed up with IBM’s #BeEqual initiative to promote the advancement of gender equality in business leadership. This multi-year program explores the importance of hiring, developing, mentoring and promoting women at every level of business. Many of the on-air radio spots integrate the #BeEqual message and encourage listeners to take the pledge to help promote an equal opportunity workplace at ibm.com/BeEqual.

In culmination of International Women’s Day iHeartMedia and Alt 98.7 will host iHeartRadio Women Who Rock Presented by the Amazon Original Series HANNA -- an unprecedented music event with Alternative Radio’s biggest stars. The intimate event will feature performances by Karen O, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Donna Missal, Meg Myers and K.Flay and will be hosted by Tamo and Andrew Harms from iHeartMedia’s ALT 98.7. Karen O’s new song titled ‘Anti-Lullaby’ serves as the theme for the Amazon Original Series HANNA, which follows the journey of an extraordinary, empowered young girl. The Women Who Rock concert will take place on March 8 at 7 p.m. PT at the iHeartRadio Theater LA in Burbank, CA. The event will livestream on iheartradio.com/womenwhorock at 7 p.m. PT.

“iHeartMedia values the incredible contributions made by women everywhere and is particularly supportive of the inspiring women in entertainment that have not only gifted us with their music but are forging the way for how women are represented within the industry and the world,” said Michele Laven, President, Strategic Partnerships Group at iHeartMedia. “On International Women’s Day we salute the women who are paving the way for future young musicians by accelerating gender balance and we celebrate expectations of more to come.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of digital videos—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our award-winning Prime Originals such as Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle, Bosch , Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and the critically acclaimed Beautiful Boy, exclusives, live sports and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our award-winning Prime Originals such as Emmy-winning , Academy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated and the critically acclaimed Boy, exclusives, live sports and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch more with Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add 150+ channels like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

: Prime members can add 150+ channels like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy.

: Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy. Instant access : Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, game consoles or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

: Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, game consoles or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the Prime membership includes unlimited fast free shipping options across all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo storage with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, exclusive access and discounts to select items, and more. To sign-up for Prime or to find out more visit: amazon.com/prime.

About IBM

Read more about IBM here: https://www.ibm.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005516/en/