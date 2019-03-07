iHeartMedia : Teams up with Amazon Prime Video to Celebrate Women in Music During International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, 2019,
iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America which also has a
greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced
multi-platform campaigns in partnership with the Amazon Original Series, HANNA
that galvanize the voices of influential women in music to bring
attention to the incredible achievements that women have made to society
and to the goal of creating a gender balanced world.
The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which has been
celebrated on March 8 since 1913, is #BalanceforBetter and focuses on
the role that gender balance plays in driving a more productive world.
In support of this message, iHeartMedia will highlight a few of the most
dynamic, influential and beloved female artists that are heard every day
on iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.
Beginning Monday, March 4 and running through the evening of Friday,
March 8, more than 850 iHeartMedia radio stations and on-air
personalities launched a collaborative effort both on-air and online
featuring top female musicians talking about their mentors and sharing
personal stories about the artistic, cultural and political achievements
of women around the world. Participating artists, radio personalities
and cultural influencers include Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Maren Morris,
Meghan Trainor, Reba McEntire, Becky G, Bebe Rexha, Sabrina Carpenter,
Sheryl Crow, Dido, Sara Bareilles, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini,
Haley Reinhart, Carly Pearce, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Jana Kramer,
Lzzy Hale, Amy Brown, Amy Shark, Amara La Negra, Ann Wilson and dozens
more.
“For International Women’s Day 2019, iHeartMedia is bringing together
the voices and opinions of some of the most influential artists to
highlight the immense talent and many contributions of women in music,”
said Marissa Morris, iHeartMedia Senior Vice President of Artist
Relations. “This year’s artist participation spans a range of ages,
demographics and musical genres and is representative of the collective
power of women in music -- both today and for the future.”
“The women who I look up to most in my life are the women who can
overcome the obstacles of the boundaries that are placed around them,”
said singer and songwriter Halsey in the exclusive iHeartMedia campaign.
Additionally, iHeartMedia has teamed up with IBM’s #BeEqual initiative
to promote the advancement of gender equality in business leadership.
This multi-year program explores the importance of hiring, developing,
mentoring and promoting women at every level of business. Many of the
on-air radio spots integrate the #BeEqual message and encourage
listeners to take the pledge to help promote an equal opportunity
workplace at ibm.com/BeEqual.
In culmination of International Women’s Day iHeartMedia and Alt
98.7 will host iHeartRadio Women Who Rock Presented by the Amazon
Original Series HANNA -- an unprecedented music event with
Alternative Radio’s biggest stars. The intimate event will feature
performances by Karen O, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Donna Missal, Meg Myers
and K.Flay and will be hosted by Tamo and Andrew Harms from
iHeartMedia’s ALT 98.7. Karen O’s new song titled ‘Anti-Lullaby’ serves
as the theme for the Amazon Original Series HANNA, which follows
the journey of an extraordinary, empowered young girl. The Women
Who Rock concert will take place on March 8 at 7 p.m. PT at the
iHeartRadio Theater LA in Burbank, CA. The event will livestream on
iheartradio.com/womenwhorock at 7 p.m. PT.
“iHeartMedia values the incredible contributions made by women
everywhere and is particularly supportive of the inspiring women in
entertainment that have not only gifted us with their music but are
forging the way for how women are represented within the industry and
the world,” said Michele Laven, President, Strategic Partnerships Group
at iHeartMedia. “On International Women’s Day we salute the women who
are paving the way for future young musicians by accelerating gender
balance and we celebrate expectations of more to come.”
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States,
reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of
a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media
company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends
across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations;
streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service
available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including
smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones,
virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers;
social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1
commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio
industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing
partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a
division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for
more company information.
About Prime Video
Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast
collection of digital videos—all with the ease of finding what they love
to watch in one place.
-
Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV
shows, including our award-winning Prime Originals such as
Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,
Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle, Bosch, Academy
Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy
Award-nominated The Big Sick and the critically acclaimed Beautiful
Boy, exclusives, live sports and licensed and self-published
content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
-
Watch more with Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add
150+ channels like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and
more—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for
the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels
available at amazon.com/channels.
-
Rent or Buy: Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including
new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes,
available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy.
-
Instant access: Watch where and when you want with the Prime
Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple
TV, game consoles or from the web. For a complete list of compatible
devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.
-
Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K
Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind
the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray
access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile
downloads for offline viewing.
In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the
Prime membership includes unlimited fast free shipping options across
all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and
thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo
storage with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading,
unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels
for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot
with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, exclusive
access and discounts to select items, and more. To sign-up for Prime or
to find out more visit: amazon.com/prime.
About IBM
Read more about IBM here: https://www.ibm.com
