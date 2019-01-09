iHeartMedia : and Fox Announce Nominees for the 2019 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” Airing Live Thursday, March 14, on Fox, from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Drake; Ed Sheeran; Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B; Post Malone; and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Nominated for Song of the Year at the “2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards”

iHeartMedia and Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) announced today the nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards airing Thursday, March 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX, live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event also will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.

Now in its sixth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2018, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2019. The 2019 telecast will feature live performances from today’s superstar performers, once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations, celebrity guest appearances and live award presentations in multiple categories. Since the Awards’ inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by such superstar artists as Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber and many others.

“It’s no secret why this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees are a Who’s Who of music,” said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises. “These are the artists and the songs iHeartRadio listeners couldn’t get enough of this past year. It’s going to be an unforgettable show.”

Artists receiving multiple nominations include Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

“Millions of music’s biggest fans have once again made their voices heard and, of course, we listened,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “What makes our iHeartRadio Music Awards categories so special is that they truly reflect the artists, songs and moments that have defined this past year in entertainment. We can’t wait to see who wins.”

In addition to being a compelling celebration of music and artists, the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Best Solo Breakout, Cutest Musician’s Pet and the first-ever Song That Left Us Shook and Favorite Tour Photographer awards.

Social voting begins today, January 9, and will close on March 7. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Ranking as one of the most talked-about television events in social media this past year, the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards garnered over 216 billion social media impressions in the U.S. alone. It also proved its strength on individual platforms, such as Twitter, where the official hashtag of the evening, #iHeartAwards2018, trended #1 on Twitter worldwide and in the U.S. in more than 30 cities.

Among the many winners of the 2018 Awards were Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” for Song of the Year, Taylor Swift for Female Artist of the Year, Ed Sheeran for Male Artist of the Year, Cardi B for Best New Artist, Maroon 5 for Best Duo/Group of the Year and U2 for Best Tour. Chance the Rapper received the most prestigious award of the evening – the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award – for his groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes. In addition, L'Oréal Paris and iHeartRadio presented Camila Cabello with the first-ever Fangirls Award, which recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message, while inspiring fans around the globe. And Bon Jovi received the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award for their global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

This year’s awards will feature a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. For the third year, the 2019 Best New Artist awards will be grouped by music format and format winners will then become finalists for the top title of Best New Artist. Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

“Better Now” - Post Malone

“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God's Plan” - Drake

“Perfect” - Ed Sheeran

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

5 Seconds Of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“I Like It” - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best New Pop Artist:

Bazzi

Lauv

Marshmello

MAX

NF

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Africa” - Weezer

“Broken” - lovelytheband

“Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille

“High Hopes” - Panic! At the Disco

“Natural” - Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

AJR

Badflower

Billie Eilish

lovelytheband

Two Feet

Rock Song of the Year:

“Are You Ready” - Disturbed

“Bulletproof” - Godsmack

“Devil” - Shinedown

“Safari Song” - Greta Van Fleet

“Zombie” - Bad Wolves

Rock Artist of the Year:

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year:

“Heaven” - Kane Brown

“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” - Luke Bryan

“Rich” - Maren Morris

“Tequila” - Dan + Shay

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Carly Pearce

Dylan Scott

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Dance Song of the Year:

“Friends” - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

“Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille

“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

“Remind Me To Forget” - Kygo featuring Miguel

“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“God's Plan” - Drake

“I Like It” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Nice For What” - Drake

“Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BlocBoy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Lil Pump

XXXTENTACION

R&B Song of the Year:

“Boo'd Up” - Ella Mai

“Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Medicine” - Queen Naija

“Sky Walker” - Miguel featuring Travis Scott

“When We” - Tank

R&B Artist of the Year:

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel

SZA

Best New R&B Artist:

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Queen Naija

TK Kravitz

Latin Song of the Year:

“Clandestino” - Shakira featuring Maluma

“Dura” - Daddy Yankee

“Échame La Culpa” - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato

“Me Niego” - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin

“X” - Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Lele Pons

Manuel Turizo

Mau y Ricky

Nio Garcia

Raymix

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Entre Beso y Beso” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

“Me Dejé Llevar” - Christian Nodal

“Mejor Me Alejo” - Banda MS

“Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” - Calibre 50

“Mitad Y Mitad” - Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Carnaval

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Producer of the Year:

David Garcia

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Marshmello

Noah “40” Shebib

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Consequences” - Camila Cabello

“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God's Plan” - Drake

“In My Blood” - Shawn Mendes

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” - Halsey

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“A Million Dreams” - P!nk and Willow Sage Hart

“Africa” - Weezer

“Crying in the Club” - Niall Horan

“Fast Car” - Khalid

“In My Blood” - Charlie Puth

“Lucid Dreams” - Halsey

“Me, Myself & I” - Zayn

“Natural Woman” - Ariana Grande

“Rewrite the Stars” - Anne-Marie and James Arthur

“You’re Still The One” - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

“Under Pressure” - Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger

“Your Song” – Lady Gaga

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category. Nominees to be announced at a later date

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“Dura” – Daddy Yankee

“Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Freaky Friday” - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God's Plan” - Drake

“I Like It” - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa

“Psycho” - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Agnez Mo

Bhad Bhabie

Dylan Minnette

Joji

Lele Pons

Loren Gray

Mason Ramsey

Queen Naija

Tana Mongeau

Trixie Mattel

Cutest Musician’s Pet: *Socially Voted Category

Asia – Lady Gaga

Edgar - Brett Eldredge

Goodwin - Sabrina Carpenter

Gracie - Lauren Jauregui

Hatchi - Perrie Edwards

Mooshu - Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers

Piggy Smallz - Ariana Grande

Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category

Ally Brooke

Dinah Jane

Lauren Jauregui

Normani

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

“Here Comes The Change” - Kesha

“I'll Never Love Again” - Lady Gaga

“One Day” - Logic featuring Ryan Tedder

“thank u, next” - Ariana Grande

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“Youth” - Shawn Mendes and Khalid

Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)

Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)

Rahul B (Camila Cabello)

Ravie B (Beyoncé)

Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)

Additional categories include Best Tour, Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tickets will be available at axs.com.

Proud partners of the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Taco Bell® with more to be announced.

Executive Producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz for iHeartMedia.

For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.

