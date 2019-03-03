Log in
iManage Announces Sanjay Shah as Managing Director for Asia

03/03/2019 | 10:31pm EST

CHICAGO, March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that seasoned technology professional Sanjay Shah has assumed the role of iManage Managing Director for Asia. Based in Bangalore, India, Shah will be responsible for business development of all iManage solutions throughout Asia. In addition to managing customer relationships, Shah will focus on expanding the iManage Partner ecosystem while working closely with the existing iManage Partner community that today supports a well-established and rapidly growing regional customer base.

“I am thrilled to have Sanjay join the team. We have experienced significant growth in Asia and are excited about the innovation and transformation that customers are driving with our platform,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “Sanjay brings the kind of leadership, experience and passion that I believe will ensure customers achieve their goals with iManage. He will also energize both our partner and customer communities in the region.”

Shah has more than 30 years of experience running software companies, with extensive expertise in operations, sales and business development. During his career, he played pivotal roles in steering several companies from early development stages to successful expansion, including Zapty, where he served as CEO, Instavans, as Founder and CTO, and as MD and Head of Software Delivery Centers for Schneider Electric/Invensys Skelta. He has consistently driven strategic growth, increased customer satisfaction and enhanced the performance of sales and customer service operations for high growth, technology-based companies. Shah has a B. Tech degree from IIT, Mumbai and a Master of Computer Science degree from Virginia Tech.

“This is a time of considerable change in the professional services industry, as lawyers, accountants and other professionals strive to leverage modern and smart technologies to lower costs and achieve improved business agility and information security,” said Shah. “There’s so much excitement in the marketplace around iManage’s innovations to help organizations through their digital transformation journeys. When I attended iManage’s recent Partner University event in Chicago it was fantastic to see the partners’ interest and enthusiasm for our company’s direction.”

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
press@imanage.com

imanage.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
