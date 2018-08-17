iManage Cloud Customers More than Double Over Past Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that the number of organizations using iManage Cloud has increased by more than 100 percent for the second year in a row.



iManage Work Product Management, already used by over one million professionals worldwide, is experiencing record adoption for iManage Cloud. Delivered as a service through seven global data centers, iManage Cloud features unparalleled security and industry-leading 99.985 percent uptime over the past year.

“iManage is the global leader in the legal space, so entrusting iManage was actually quite easy for us,” said Shawn Ho, Founding Partner, Donovan & Ho. “Our firm handles confidential documents every day and it was imperative to select a reliable, secure and easy-to-manage document management system. By moving to iManage Cloud, we’re no longer concerned about downtime due to server issues – iManage Cloud provides us easy and secure access to all our documents, all the time.”

iManage Cloud supports the industry’s most complete Work Product Management platform, encompassing document and email management, security and governance, knowledge management and artificial intelligence. iManage Smart Worklists, Smart Previews, Document Timelines and AI-Powered Personalized Search enable professionals in legal, accounting and professional services, to work smarter and more productively while meeting today’s increasingly stringent security demands. A consistent, simple and intuitive user experience allows iManage users to work anywhere, anytime, from any device, all in the iManage Cloud.

Vetted by both independent auditors and over 100 client audits, iManage Cloud security goes well beyond ISO 27001, SOC 2 and other standard industry certifications. All data is encrypted using advanced cryptographic technology and customers can manage their own keys, giving them exclusive control over their data. iManage Cloud supports data domicile requirements by enabling client data to be housed in specific geographies based on local laws and regulations.

For additional, enhanced security, iManage customers can add two robust security applications to seamlessly protect critical client information. iManage Security Policy Manager manages ethical walls, segments data and enforces “need-to-know” security policies. iManage Threat Manager guards against internal and external threat actors by using machine learning and adaptive behavioral modeling to detect anomalous behavior patterns. Together, these applications take a holistic approach to defining and managing policies that protect sensitive information at all levels. Both security applications are supported in the iManage Cloud.

“iManage Cloud provides world-class security, controls and compliance on a modern cloud architecture, ensuring the highest level of stewardship for the sensitive data that we manage,” said Jonathan Barton, Founding Member, Stanton | Barton. “Right from the beginning, it was obvious iManage would provide advanced security for our information. We trust iManage fully, which makes our decision to move to iManage Cloud a no-brainer.”

iManage Cloud enables organizations to rapidly deploy market-leading capabilities without the need to invest in costly infrastructure. Automatic product updates ensure that organizations can easily take advantage of the latest product features, so they can offer the latest capabilities to their professionals. iManage Cloud is supported by a thriving group of worldwide partners, resellers and specialists, making it fast, easy and affordable for customers to initiate high-velocity deployments.

Legal departments have been overwhelming adopters of iManage Cloud for its agile deployment and security. “By moving to the iManage Cloud, the responsibility for purchasing, managing and upgrading the back-end servers and equipment has been taken off our shoulders – iManage takes care of everything,” said Armen Seridarian, Head of Technology, Hat Trick Productions. “We’re no longer focused on maintaining infrastructure which improves productivity and reduces costs.”

“Today’s professional service firms are 24 x 7 operations and service disruptions are simply unacceptable,” said Dan Dosen, General Manager, Cloud Services, iManage. “Downtime means missed client deadlines, loss of revenue and damaged reputation. We continue to invest in our cloud to maintain the industry’s highest standards for performance and uptime while offering innovative features demanded by today’s professionals.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.