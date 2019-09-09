Log in
iManage Moves into Larger, More Modern EMEA Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth across Entire Solution Portfolio

09/09/2019 | 04:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced it has consolidated its UK offices into a newly designed, larger single location that will now function as the company’s EMEA headquarters.

The new location at 1 Phipp Street in the heart of Shoreditch, London, was strategically chosen for the company’s latest expansion. iManage designed the space from the ground up to accommodate its needs for a modern, centralised facility for employees, customers and partners.

The new facility, which opened Aug. 19, now enables teams from sales, marketing, product, development, professional services, customer support, IT and HR to more collaboratively work together in a single space to better serve customers across the EMEA regions. It also features additional space for the teams to host the company’s legal, financial and enterprise customers and partners.

“As a result of rapid growth and expansion, iManage expanded locations to better support an increasing client base and better reflect its unique position in the market," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “This has led to finding and building out a larger facility in London that enables easier collaboration with our partners and clients and internally across departments.”

The new building is designed to support such collaboration with multiple rooms for formal meetings and work sessions but also separate areas that facilitate a more casual atmosphere for team-building activities. iManage plans to host various industry events at the location as well.

“We designed the facility specifically to reflect our company culture as we grow the various teams across our organization now and in the future,” said Victoria Henley, Director of People Operations, EMEA, iManage. “We planned for it to support our aspirations for increased cross-departmental collaboration and agile work as we are a truly integrated company with all teams working together to help companies improve their work product management and better serve their customers.”

iManage provides a collaborative learning environment that fosters growth and innovation. If you’re interested in a career at any of our global locations, click here to discover more about our open career opportunities.

Follow iManage via:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
press@imanage.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"

