iManage RAVN Appoints Alex Smith as Global Product Management Lead

LONDON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that experienced product development expert, Alex Smith, is joining the company as Global Product Management Lead for iManage RAVN. Working with highly experienced teams of lawyers and technology experts, Smith will drive the vision and roadmap for the product from the client and market perspectives. He will be based in the company’s London office.



Smith is coming on board from global law firm, Reed Smith LLP, where he was Innovation Hub Manager. He helped the firm shape its approach to user-centric innovation across the London Innovation Hub programme. Through service design, user-centric product management, collaboration and adoption of emerging technologies, Smith played a key role in evolving legal service delivery working with Reed Smith lawyers, business service and technology teams as well as collaborating with client teams.

“RAVN is on the cusp of explosive growth and we are delighted to have Alex join us at this vital juncture,” commented Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN. “Alex brings with him the right mix of technical knowledge, energy, collaboration skills and indeed the ‘right’ experience, all of which will play an instrumental role in enabling us to deliver against our vision. He is a great fit for our organisation.”

Smith has 20 years’ experience in product management and service design, encompassing new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semantic search and linked data, as well as content management. Prior to Reed Smith, for 17 years at LexisNexis UK, Smith led numerous projects to develop search, big data and artificial intelligence capabilities for the company.

“Data, if managed and delivered in the right way, has the capability to genuinely and materially change the way lawyers work,” Smith said. “RAVN is at a very exciting phase of its development and given the rapid advancement in artificial intelligence technology and a legal market that is hungry for insights from data, the platform’s potential is huge. I’m looking forward to delivering against RAVN’s vision. This move is an exciting opportunity for me and will take me back into the depths of commercial product design, artificial intelligence and breaking down the traditional barriers in the legal ecosystem – all areas that I’m extremely passionate about.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.