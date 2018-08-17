Log in
iManage and Workshare Partner to Deliver an Integrated, Proactive Approach to Securing the Legal Work Product

08/17/2018 | 08:01am CEST

CHICAGO and LONDON, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, and Workshare, a leading provider of intelligent technology for protecting high stakes documents, today announced enhanced product integrations that enable legal CISOs and other security professionals to better protect sensitive client data, especially when collaborating with email.

The first integration enables professional services firms to scan and protect email attachments with Workshare Secure based on policies defined in iManage Security Policy Manager. This capability stops emails and attachments from going to unintended recipients and other recipients not permitted by policy, minimizing data loss.

Another integration leverages email intelligence from Workshare Secure enabling iManage Threat Manager to uncover possible threats faster and more accurately and support further investigations.

“Our coordinated approach with iManage ensures that emails are now completely governed, both to eliminate accidental data loss and to secure email as a possible threat mechanism,” said Anthony Foy, CEO, Workshare. “This closes existing gaps in firms' defences when it comes to creating, reviewing and sharing work product via email. iManage and Workshare have a history of integration and a proven track record of working together to deliver high-value customer solutions, so we are delighted to continue that tradition with our latest offering.”

Other iManage and Workshare products which are easily integrated to support a firm’s security strategy include:

  • iManage Work – The leading document and email management platform for agility and adoption. Enterprise-grade security combined with consumer agility makes iManage Work 10 a platform everybody can use for their Work Product Management.
     
  • Workshare Compare – The industry’s leading document comparison solution that provides fast and accurate redlines for all file types
     
  • iManage Records Manager – Provides a central interface with advanced capabilities to manage both physical and electronic records. Administrators can set governance policies, including trigger events, retention periods and disposition rules, as well as monitor and enforce compliance on both records and non-records without introducing burden or overhead for today’s busy professional user.

“Law firms today are facing a unique challenge in securing a wide variety of systems and client information,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “A policy-based approach in which changes or updates can be made once and applied across many systems reduces the costs and risks associated with managing complex security at scale. We are pleased to partner with Workshare to bring email data loss prevention under unified policy management.”

To learn more, visit iManage Booth #700/702 or Workshare Booth# 315/317 at ILTACON 2018, the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector. The event takes place August 19 – 23 in National Harbor, Md.

Follow iManage via:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

About Workshare
Workshare is dedicated to helping legal professionals compare, protect and share their high stakes documents. First established in 1999 with the advent of DeltaView, Workshare continues its heritage of developing and releasing intelligent technology focused on the comparison, protection and sharing of high stakes documents.

Headquartered in London, in the UK, Workshare also operates offices in the US and Australia. More than two million professionals in 70 countries now use Workshare on their desktop, mobile or tablet. For more information visit http://www.workshare.com or follow @Workshare on twitter.

Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
press@imanage.com

Sasha Urry
VP of Marketing
Workshare
Phone: +44 (0)20 7426 0000
marketing@workshare.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
