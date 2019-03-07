iManage to Lead AI Session at The British Legal Technology Forum 2019
03/07/2019 | 04:01am EST
WHAT:
As Europe’s largest legal technology conference, The British Legal Technology Forum 2019 brings together the most respected professionals from both the legal and commercial technology sectors to examine and explore the systems, strategies, processes and platforms that will drive law firms and legal businesses into the next decade and beyond.
iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth #25A:
iManage Work 10 – The leading document and email management system for today’s modern professional.
iManage RAVN – Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.
iManage Threat Manager and iManage Security Policy Manager – Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations will deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data, including enhanced email data loss prevention to minimize data leakage.
iManage SPEAKING SESSION:
AI: Losing its Luster or Only Just Getting Started – This session will provide insights into the current state of AI within the legal market, the future of AI, how to make the most of AI within your law firm and examples of practical applications of AI.
Tuesday, March 12, 11:15-11:30 am: Nick Thomson, general manager, iManage RAVN
WHERE:
The Old Billingsgate Market 1 Old Billingsgate Walk London UK EC3R 6DX
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
CONTACT:
To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at booth #25A.
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.
