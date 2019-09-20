iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency : Cancels Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the 'Company' or 'iMining') reports that it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered financing by way of convertible debenture announced on June 26, 2019.

The Company will be withdrawing its filing with the TSX Venture Exchange with regard to this financing.

