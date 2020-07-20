Log in
iMobie Releases AnyFix to Fix 300+ iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and iTunes Issues: Revive Apple Devices with Simple Clicks

07/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie, a cutting-edge IT company dedicated to providing solutions to all Apple users, releases AnyFix - iOS System Recovery to fix various system issues for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch/Apple TV. It also works great in solving issues like iTunes errors, Recovery mode issues, etc., and revives all Apple devices and iTunes back to normal.

iMobie AnyFix - iOS System Recovery

"Since the iOS repair was added on our PhoneRescue, it helped 100,000+ users to fix system issues. However, users' demand has dramatically increased and they hope more Apple issues can be settled in 1 place," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "Regarding this, we've enhanced the repair feature and developed innovative functions to cover more Apple issues. Thus, AnyFix was born. We hope make it a comprehensive solution to help all people get out of any Apple and iTunes issues."

Fix 300+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes Problems with AnyFix: https://www.imobie.com/anyfix/ios-system-recovery.htm

More Highlight Features:

Covers 130+ System Issues with Highest Success Rate

With a few clicks, issues like stuck on Apple logo, and other 130+ issues will be easily resolved. Built-in with the state-of-the-art ForceRepair technology, AnyFix unveils 3 innovative modes to fix almost all problems on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, with the highest success rate.

Fix 200+ iTunes Errors Without Data Loss

AnyFix gives a one-click solution to fix 200+ iTunes errors like iTunes sync errors, connection issues, etc. SmartScan makes it possible to quickly locate where the problem is, then automatically fix the errors with no data loss.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode in 1 Click

Unable to enter recovery mode after several failed attempts? AnyFix simplifies all processes and allows users to enter or exit recovery mode safely within a few seconds in 1-click. No skills required.

Upgrade/Downgrade iOS to Any Version

Users now can upgrade/downgrade to any iOS version as long as Apple is still signing it. Better yet, users can experience the iOS beta version without a developer account. Once there is an available version, AnyFix will notify users for the first time.

Compatibility and Price:

AnyFix is fully compatible with Windows and Mac, and available from $35.99. Choose AnyFix plan here: https://www.imobie.com/anyfix/buy-ios-system-recovery.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0720s2p-imobie-anyfix-300dpi.jpg

News Source: iMobie Inc.

Related link: https://www.imobie.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/imobie-releases-anyfix-to-fix-300-ios-ipados-tvos-and-itunes-issues-revive-apple-devices-with-simple-clicks/
