iMod Structures : & DIRTT Announce Partnership to Address Needs for School Construction in California

Prefabricated Future Proof Classrooms with Tech-Enabled Flexible, Modular Interiors Will Be Showcased in CASH NextGen Pavilion, Feb. 19-20, Long Beach Convention Center

iMod Structures (IMS) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., makers of prefabricated Future Proof classrooms and customized prefabricated interiors, respectively, announced today that they are partnering to address the challenges California faces in constructing and modernizing its school facilities.

“DIRTT is revolutionizing the way things are built and is the perfect partner for iMod Structures as we introduce Future Proof classrooms into the California market,” said Craig Severance, a Principal at iMod Structures. “There is tremendous need and opportunity here, and we’re thrilled to partner with DIRTT to make 21st century learning environments that are healthy, safe, sustainable, resilient, future proof and energizing for students and teachers. What could possibly be more important than the education of our children?”

Under the agreement, iMod Structures will use DIRTT’s proprietary 3D software to create prefabricated, modular interiors for iMod High Performance Classrooms. Called ICE®, DIRTT’s 3D software enables school districts to customize their iMod classroom interiors to their precise tastes, needs and budget today while accommodating tomorrow’s changes and technology innovations. Interiors are manufactured and shipped in 21 days or less, with their final fit and finish in the classrooms performed quickly and cleanly on site, resulting in a completed classroom built in a fraction of the time of conventional construction. With no schedule extensions, classrooms can be built during school closures and open before classes start, virtually any time of year. iMod Structures is the only DSA Approved modular classroom provider in California offering DIRTT solutions.

“Our ICE design platform empowers our clients to confidently design exactly what they need,” said Kevin O’Meara, CEO of DIRTT. “We’ve taken the uncertainty out of interior classroom design and construction by giving clients a 3D video game-like experience where they can fly through realistic VR classrooms, make design changes inside the technology and clearly communicate the end product with stakeholders. And, as student enrollment and learning approaches change, schools can simply go back into our technology and make the changes they need. Together with iMod Structures, we’re transforming classrooms into modern, adaptable and relevant learning environments for students and faculty.”

The two companies are kicking off their partnership today in Long Beach at CASH, the annual conference of the Coalition for Adequate School Housing. Conference attendees visiting the CASH NextGen Pavilion will experience an iMod Future Proof Classroom featuring a customized DIRTT interior where they can don VR goggles and walk through a virtual classroom of their choice. CASH is the pre-eminent statewide organization representing school facility professionals in both the public and private sectors.

At CASH, visitors to the single-story iMod Future Proof Classroom will:

Explore hands-on the innovative building design and materials that define Future Proof.

Watch how prefabricated DIRTT interiors are installed and easily changed as needed over time.

Experience an ICE-powered VR fly-through of a classroom that they can customize in real-time.

See the quality, craftsmanship and durability designed into a modern, prefabricated, modular classroom.

Learn the critical difference sustainability and resiliency bring to school facilities.

The collaboration between DIRTT and iMod Structures at CASH is designed to highlight the benefits prefabricated construction offers school facilities professionals, particularly the precision of design, speed of delivery and long-term flexibility.

Available in single and two-story configurations, iMod High Performance Classrooms are prefabricated in the iMod Structures factory in Vallejo, CA, located an hour north of San Francisco. As needed, a second story can be added to an existing IMS building in the future, conserving open space on a campus and maximizing the school’s initial investment in the facility. As student populations ebb and flow, the second story can be removed and relocated to become the first story of a new classroom somewhere else. Each classroom is delivered to schools nearly fully assembled, then requiring a week or two of final fit and finish, including installation of DIRTT interiors, and ready for utility hook up and occupancy.

About iMod Structures

iMod Structures is transforming classrooms and how they are built. IMS is designing, manufacturing and installing DSA approved prefabricated, modular Future Proof classrooms that are healthy, resilient and sustainable 21st century learning environments. The company’s classrooms recently received the US Resiliency Council’s (USRC) Platinum Earthquake Rating, making them the first educational facilities in the country to achieve USRC’s highest resiliency status. Based on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif., the company is funded by private investors and major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs. Please visit imodstructures.com.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. It uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary and the Company works with nearly 100 construction partners globally. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT”. For more information, please visit dirtt.com.

