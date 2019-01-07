iOttie : Launches Revolutionary Smartphone Car Mount with Amazon Alexa Built-In, Providing Hands-Free Access to Alexa Right From Your Vehicle

iOttie,
a leading mobile accessories company, today announced its Easy One Touch
Connect smartphone car mount featuring Amazon Alexa built-in. A
first-of-its-kind product, the mount supports most standard Alexa
features and capabilities, including access to more than 70,000 Alexa
skills, right from your vehicle. By working with Amazon to develop the
Easy One Touch Connect, and incorporating its own patented Easy One
Touch mechanism, iOttie has created a functional and intelligent car
mount. The Easy One Touch Connect will be available for purchase on
Amazon.com and iOttie.com later in the first quarter of 2019.
The Easy One Touch Connect from iOttie is one of the first automotive accessories built using the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit. (Photo: Business Wire)
“At iOttie, we are constantly innovating to enhance users’ experiences
with their smartphones,” said iOttie Senior Director, Eric Kang. “By
working with Amazon to design the Easy One Touch Connect, we are able to
provide more value to customers by enabling them to quickly and easily
interact with Alexa from the road. The Easy One Touch Connect also holds
a smartphone safely and securely to a dashboard or windshield so you can
focus on the road. With this device, we are expanding the potential and
capabilities of smartphones in every aspect of our lives.”
“We want to make Alexa available to more customers in the car, and that
means creating the tools for device makers like iOttie to embed Alexa
directly into their automotive products,” said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa
Auto at Amazon. “The Easy One Touch Connect enhances the driving
experience by providing a simple, intuitive phone mount with secure
mounting capabilities, and with Alexa built-in, drivers can enjoy
hands-free access to many of their favorite Alexa features – all while
keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”
The Easy One Touch Connect from iOttie is one of the first automotive
accessories built using the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit. With access to
tens of thousands of Alexa Skills, users can ask Alexa to play music,
check the weather, get driving directions, control smart home devices
and more, all while enjoying smooth communication via dual high-quality
microphones and noise-canceling software that filters out ambient road
noise. The device also incorporates iOttie’s patented Easy One Touch
mechanism, which enables users to easily lock and remove their
smartphone with one hand. Thanks to iOttie’s superior shock-absorbing
technology, the Easy One Touch Connect offers the stability and security
iOttie users have come to know and trust, ensuring smartphones stay
locked in place so users can focus on the road.
iOttie will have the Easy One Touch on display for demos throughout CES
from January 8-11 at LVCC,
South Hall 3 - 31514 and at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage
on Monday, January 7.
About iOttie
iOttie is a premium accessories brand
headquartered in New York City. Established in 2010, the company has
integrated emerging technologies with design to create new products that
are user friendly and enhance everyday lives. iOttie’s mission is to
develop products that simplify life for their customers. Through
experimentation and continuous search for new concepts, iOttie has been
awarded 7 CES Innovation Honoree Awards since 2013 and continues to
introduce new innovative products to the market. Today, iOttie’s
portfolio of product categories include smartphone mounts & accessories,
wireless chargers & power devices, and smart devices. To learn more,
visit www.iottie.com.
