iPad Mini 4, Pro & Air Black Friday Deals 2019: Apple iPad Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

11/28/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday iPad deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Apple iPad Pro, Mini 4 & Air including 9.7 inch, 10.2 inch & 12.9 inch models

Searching for the top iPad deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at The Consumer Post have published their list of the best Apple iPad 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best iPad deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple's tablet lineup is more varied than ever with a brand-new iPad joining the crew. The latest iPad features a larger 10.2-inch display, a faster A10 Fusion chip, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, immersive experience from the new iPadOS and a 128GB memory. iPads are also available in other capable and versatile models including the iPad Pro, iPad Mini, iPad Air and the older 9.7-inch iPad.

The Apple iPad is available in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models with various storage options. The latest iPad Pro has up to 1TB of storage, perfect for users who need editing apps and often download HD and 4K videos.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, Walmart and Amazon will offer deals on the latest iPad (2019) and older iPad models. Sprint, one of the top four telecoms in the US, also carry a line of iPad tablets available through affordable monthly plans. Existing Sprint users can take advantage of this shopping holiday to get the 7th Generation iPad from Sprint at a steep discount.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
