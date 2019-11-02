iPad Pro, Air & Mini Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Apple iPad Deals Compared by Retail Egg

Compare early iPad Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on iPad Air, Mini and Pro models

Looking for the best iPad Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Retail Egg have identified the top early Black Friday Apple iPad Mini, Mini 4, Pro and Air deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best iPad deals:

As a leader in the tablet market, Apple iPads are known for delivering top-notch design and performance. 11-inch and 12-inch models like the Apple iPad Pro 11 pack power comparable to that of a high-end laptop. Meanwhile, some 9.7 inch and mini versions match their more portable sizes with features such as 128GB storage capacity and Apple Pencil compatibility.

What do shoppers need to know about Black Friday deals? Shoppers can find attractive discounts on a variety of products during Black Friday. According to Profitero’s 2016 study, Amazon offered mid-priced electronics deals at an average of 36% off.

With some of the best Black Friday deals being available online, shoppers are steadily moving away from making their purchases in-store. Online sales during Black Friday in 2018 reached $6.22 billion, 23.6% higher than the previous year, according to CNBC.

