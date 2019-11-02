iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Apple iPhone Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

Black Friday experts share the best early Apple iPhone 6, 7, 8, X, 11 and more deals for shoppers in 2019

The iPhone 11 is simply one of the best smartphones available in 2019, with its powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip and its impressive camera system. With an additional telephoto lens and a sharper OLED display, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is an even more attractive choice for tech-savvy users and professionals. Those who own last year's iPhone XR or iPhone XS might also consider upgrading due to the significantly improved battery life of the iPhone 11.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? The biggest deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually offered by Amazon and Walmart.

eMarketer predicts that Amazon will dominate the e-commerce market in 2019 and account for 47% of total online sales. They also predict that Amazon will grow 20% to reach almost $283 billion in total yearly sales. Much of Amazon’s success during the popular holiday season can be attributed to its convenient shopping experience, comprehensive product choices and tailor-made gift guides for all major demographics.

Overtaking Apple as the third biggest online retailer, Walmart’s online sales continue to grow at an impressive pace. eMarketer, one of the most reputable market research companies, predicts a 33% increase in the big-box retailer’s online revenues by the end of 2019.

