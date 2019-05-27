iPhone X Photography: Low Light Photos

August 13, 2018

News about the iPhone X's abilities in low light situations is well chronicled. Every iPhone X owner has expressed their excitement about being able to cap off their ISOs (to prevent grainy images) and still get incredibly buttery, yet vivid images.



The iPhone X is known for taking incredible photos. But, with that being said, you may have noticed that there are some limitations when it comes to iPhone X photography.

For example, it's not possible to adjust the depth of field in the iPhone X in bright or low light situations. At Hitcase, we took it upon ourselves to figure out why this is the case. Keep reading to learn how you can better your iPhone X photographyskills and master taking photos in low light situations!

Your iPhone X Photography Capabilities

While your iPhone X may fall short in bright or low light situations, the device actually has some incredibly photography capabilities built right into it.

The thing that gets most people at first glance is the iPhone X's bokeh. The bokeh is that gorgeous blurry background that shows up in photographs, no matter the time that the image was taken. The iPhone X has a clever understanding of the depth of field and instead of creating a stark blur, gradually blurs objects around their edges. This is impressive because a computer is doing all of this, and not a physical lens!

A huge surprise to iPhone X photographers, especially those who have recently upgraded from a device like an iPhone 7 Plus, is that the iPhone X only needs 25% of the light that you needed for the iPhone 7 Plus. In order to get bokeh in images, the iPhone X's telephoto lens works faster in low light scenes, and the iPhone decides on its own whether that lens type is needed - even if you've set it up.

Your iPhone X in Low Light Situations

Although the iPhone X received numerous software upgrades to improve the camera's ability to capture high quality images in low light, you still do not have the ability to adjust the depth of field in bright or low light situations. Adjusting the depth of field will either increase or decrease the sharpness of the background of a photo.

A shallow depth of field is great for capturing the details of a single subject, while making the subject stand out from the background. For example, when you take an iPhone photo with portrait mode, the device is automatically adjusting the depth of field to make the focus subject stand out.

In low light, your iPhone X will attempt to widen the aperture to allow more light into the camera. However, by allowing more light into the camera, the depth of field is also reduced. The shallower depth of field leads to a less sharp image. To combat the blurriness, you would need to manually adjust the depth of field, which is not possible with the iPhone X's camera lens.



Use a Lens to Enhance Your iPhone X Low Light Photos

Because the iPhone X camera software does not allow for manual depth of field adjustments, consider using a camera accessory, such as a snap-on lense. Snap-on lenses from Hitcaseallow you to take your iPhone photography to the next level.

Hitcaseoffers a variety of snap-onlenses, including Wide, SuperWide, and Macro lenses that are waterproof and built to withstand any adventure. With threaded (PRO) and magnetic link (SHIELD LINK, CRIO) mount systems, Hitcases's snap-onlenses are easy to attach to your phone so you never miss a moment worth capturing.

Each lens allows you to manually adjust the depth of field, which means your low light photos will look just as stunning and sharp as your day time photos. With a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance.

A perfect setup, for example, is the HitcasePro case for iPhone X combined with the TrueLuxLens Kit -find it here. Thisallows you to switch between your iPhone lenses and have even more control over your photographs' depth of field, all while protecting your phone from impact and water. The HitcasePro for iPhone X is a notoriously rugged and activity proof case that can really be put through its paces!

Why would you do that?

Well, unless you want to end up with an unusable image, it stands to reason that you'd want to get an accessory that does the work for you so that the only thing that works is your iPhone's microprocessor and not the built-in lens. Unfortunately, when you zoom in, using the iPhone X, in low light situations you will end up with a cropped image whether you're zooming or trying to force the iPhone to use a wide lens. Sorry.

Use iPhone Settings to Get Better Low Light Photos on iPhone X

For seasoned iPhone photographers, the lack of adjustment is the bane of their existence. Why would Apple do something so counterintuitive? Unfortunately, this is all due to the fact that the iPhone X's built-in telephoto lens has a low aperture, so it needs more light. If there's low light, the microprocessor tries to compensate, but only focusing on what shows up (and looks good) with minimal distortion. This is why we recommend getting a snap on lens.

But if you aren't ready to get yourself a lens accessory, or you're not sure that you need one yet, try to keep your ISO under 120, at least under 30 without a lens and a shutter speed of 1/24.

With that said, with a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance, so definitely try it so that you can compare.

For example, if you're experiencing morning fog, GO OUT THERE and shoot! You'll love the result.

