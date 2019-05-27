Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iPhone X Photography: Low Light Photos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

August 13, 2018

News about the iPhone X's abilities in low light situations is well chronicled. Every iPhone X owner has expressed their excitement about being able to cap off their ISOs (to prevent grainy images) and still get incredibly buttery, yet vivid images.

Read: How To Change The ISO Settings On Your iPhone

The iPhone X is known for taking incredible photos. But, with that being said, you may have noticed that there are some limitations when it comes to iPhone X photography.

For example, it's not possible to adjust the depth of field in the iPhone X in bright or low light situations. At Hitcase, we took it upon ourselves to figure out why this is the case. Keep reading to learn how you can better your iPhone X photographyskills and master taking photos in low light situations!

Your iPhone X Photography Capabilities

While your iPhone X may fall short in bright or low light situations, the device actually has some incredibly photography capabilities built right into it.

The thing that gets most people at first glance is the iPhone X's bokeh. The bokeh is that gorgeous blurry background that shows up in photographs, no matter the time that the image was taken. The iPhone X has a clever understanding of the depth of field and instead of creating a stark blur, gradually blurs objects around their edges. This is impressive because a computer is doing all of this, and not a physical lens!

A huge surprise to iPhone X photographers, especially those who have recently upgraded from a device like an iPhone 7 Plus, is that the iPhone X only needs 25% of the light that you needed for the iPhone 7 Plus. In order to get bokeh in images, the iPhone X's telephoto lens works faster in low light scenes, and the iPhone decides on its own whether that lens type is needed - even if you've set it up.


Your iPhone X in Low Light Situations

Although the iPhone X received numerous software upgrades to improve the camera's ability to capture high quality images in low light, you still do not have the ability to adjust the depth of field in bright or low light situations. Adjusting the depth of field will either increase or decrease the sharpness of the background of a photo.

A shallow depth of field is great for capturing the details of a single subject, while making the subject stand out from the background. For example, when you take an iPhone photo with portrait mode, the device is automatically adjusting the depth of field to make the focus subject stand out.

In low light, your iPhone X will attempt to widen the aperture to allow more light into the camera. However, by allowing more light into the camera, the depth of field is also reduced. The shallower depth of field leads to a less sharp image. To combat the blurriness, you would need to manually adjust the depth of field, which is not possible with the iPhone X's camera lens.

Use a Lens to Enhance Your iPhone X Low Light Photos

Because the iPhone X camera software does not allow for manual depth of field adjustments, consider using a camera accessory, such as a snap-on lense. Snap-on lenses from Hitcaseallow you to take your iPhone photography to the next level.

Hitcaseoffers a variety of snap-onlenses, including Wide, SuperWide, and Macro lenses that are waterproof and built to withstand any adventure. With threaded (PRO) and magnetic link (SHIELD LINK, CRIO) mount systems, Hitcases's snap-onlenses are easy to attach to your phone so you never miss a moment worth capturing.

Each lens allows you to manually adjust the depth of field, which means your low light photos will look just as stunning and sharp as your day time photos. With a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance.

A perfect setup, for example, is the HitcasePro case for iPhone X combined with the TrueLuxLens Kit -find it here. Thisallows you to switch between your iPhone lenses and have even more control over your photographs' depth of field, all while protecting your phone from impact and water. The HitcasePro for iPhone X is a notoriously rugged and activity proof case that can really be put through its paces!

Why would you do that?

Well, unless you want to end up with an unusable image, it stands to reason that you'd want to get an accessory that does the work for you so that the only thing that works is your iPhone's microprocessor and not the built-in lens. Unfortunately, when you zoom in, using the iPhone X, in low light situations you will end up with a cropped image whether you're zooming or trying to force the iPhone to use a wide lens. Sorry.


Use iPhone Settings to Get Better Low Light Photos on iPhone X

For seasoned iPhone photographers, the lack of adjustment is the bane of their existence. Why would Apple do something so counterintuitive? Unfortunately, this is all due to the fact that the iPhone X's built-in telephoto lens has a low aperture, so it needs more light. If there's low light, the microprocessor tries to compensate, but only focusing on what shows up (and looks good) with minimal distortion. This is why we recommend getting a snap on lens.

But if you aren't ready to get yourself a lens accessory, or you're not sure that you need one yet, try to keep your ISO under 120, at least under 30 without a lens and a shutter speed of 1/24.

With that said, with a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance, so definitely try it so that you can compare.

For example, if you're experiencing morning fog, GO OUT THERE and shoot! You'll love the result.

Check out other lens products, iPhone X cases, or mounts to level up your low light photography in 2019!



Leave a comment

Comments will be approved before showing up.

Also in News

May 22, 2019

Read More

May 13, 2019

Read More

April 17, 20191 Comment

Step up your next adventure with Hitcase iPhone accessories that help protect and enhance your iPhone. With eight case options, three unique lenses and eleven mounts, you can be sure that your phone will keep up with the life you throw at it.

Read More

Disclaimer

Hit Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 21:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce Landmark 10-Year Deal
AQ
06:20pMVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
BU
06:11pCanada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
RE
06:03pBOMBARDIER : Transportation consortium preferred bidder in $4.5B Cairo monorail
AQ
06:01pBARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribution to Economy
AQ
06:01pGLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as Key Person and Director of its Malta Subsidiaries
AQ
06:01pVERDE AGRITECH : Announces Results of the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:54pAMEX EXPLORATION : Video interview with kelly malcolm, vp exploration
PU
05:53pBriko Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
NE
05:48pPETROCAPITA INCOME TRUST : Announces Statement of Claim Against Oil and Gas L.P.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
3MVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
4LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce..
5GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About