iProcedures : Makes 2018 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

iProcedures Ranks No. 281 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with a 3 Year Growth of 1,741%

Tampa-based technology company, iProcedures, is excited to announce that it made the Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies, and companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a great honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication over the last few years," said iProcedures’ CEO, Raj Popuri. “Our success stems from our amazing team who are passionately driven to innovate and exceed expectations."

This year’s Inc. 5000 nomination comes after iProcedures saw a three-year growth of over 1,740%, and 2018 is on pace to be another year of exceptional results. In addition, the company has added numerous jobs to the Tampa Bay area and been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Florida.

“It’s truly an honor to be nominated for the Inc. 5000, but this is only the beginning for us. It is an exciting time because we are cultivating new partnerships, working with existing partners to deliver results, continuing to expand our footprint both in the U.S. and abroad, and creating new products,” said iProcedures’ Vice President, Jesse Rose.

About iProcedures

iProcedures delivers innovative solutions to fill critical gaps in electronic perioperative documentation, which enables users to collect, share and analyze the critical data necessary to improve overall performance. iProcedures’ award winning Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS) is a cloud-based solution that was designed from the ground up by practicing anesthesiologists to improve documentation, OR efficiency, patient safety, and medication management. To learn more, visit www.iprocedures.com, or please contact Jesse Rose at (813) 402-1975.

