iQ Power Licensing : Board Member Helmut Latzel passes away

08/13/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

With great sadness iQ Power Licensing AG announces that today we learned of the passing away of the major shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, Helmut Latzel at the age of 82.

The management and members of the Board of Directors extend their heart-felt sympathy to the family of Helmut Latzel.

All members of the Board, management and employees of iQ Power Licensing AG grieve for the outstanding colleague and are resolved to continue leading the company in the direction shared by Helmut Latzel.

Disclaimer

iQ Power Licensing AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 19:25:07 UTC
