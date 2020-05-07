Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iQIYI Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iQIYI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ) securities during the period from March 29, 2018 through April 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that iQIYI failed to disclose that: (i) the Company inflated its revenue figures; (ii) the Company inflated its user numbers; and (iii) the Company inflated its expenses and prices of assets to cover up other fraud.

On April 7, 2020, the investment research firm Wolfpack Research released a report alleging that iQIYI “inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8-13 billion, or 27%-44%” by “overstating its user numbers by approximately 42%-60%” and “inflat[ing] its expenses, the prices it pays for content, other assets and acquisitions in order to burn off fake cash to hide the fraud from its auditor and investors.” On this news, iQIYI ADSs fell $0.99 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 5.6%, to close at $16.51 on April 8, 2020.

If you acquired iQIYI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pLINK ADMINISTRATION : Morgans rates LNK as Add
AQ
08:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Haptics Market 2020-2024 | Introduction of Ultrasonic Haptics Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:30pMACQUARIE : Annual Profit Drops, No Guidance Given -- Update
DJ
08:29pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
08:25pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
08:22pATENTO S A : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
PR
08:21pThe Greater Sacramento region is the safest region in the U.S. for businesses to reopen
GL
08:19pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : to report fourth quarter loss on fuel hedges
RE
08:18pSAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
RE
08:18pNATIONAL VISION : 5.7.20 National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $350 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group