iQor : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification, Serves as a Leader in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions today announced that is has earned
HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security.
HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that iQor has met key regulations
and industry-defined requirements and are able to provide IT systems
with strict compliance and security measures that protect sensitive
electronic personal healthcare information (ePHI) that is accessed or
stored in a cloud environment. This achievement places iQor in an elite
group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.
“As a company that handles sensitive data, having the HITRUST
certification demonstrates our compliance with the required safeguards
in place to protect patient data and meet the increasingly complex
healthcare regulations,” said iQor CEO, Gary Praznik. “Combined with
iQor’s long list of other security and compliance certifications, our
clients and their customers can now have greater assurance in our
ability to protect their most sensitive data.”
iQor met more than 300 requirements in pursuit of HITRUST CSF Certified
status. These include technical and process elements set forth by HIPAA,
ISO, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and
Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT).
For more information on iQor’s health payer services, visit iqor.com.
