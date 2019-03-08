Log in
iQor : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification, Serves as a Leader in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

03/08/2019 | 10:01am EST

HITRUST CSF Certification validates iQor commitment to meeting key healthcare regulations and protecting private healthcare information

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions today announced that is has earned HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that iQor has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are able to provide IT systems with strict compliance and security measures that protect sensitive electronic personal healthcare information (ePHI) that is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. This achievement places iQor in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

“As a company that handles sensitive data, having the HITRUST certification demonstrates our compliance with the required safeguards in place to protect patient data and meet the increasingly complex healthcare regulations,” said iQor CEO, Gary Praznik. “Combined with iQor’s long list of other security and compliance certifications, our clients and their customers can now have greater assurance in our ability to protect their most sensitive data.”

iQor met more than 300 requirements in pursuit of HITRUST CSF Certified status. These include technical and process elements set forth by HIPAA, ISO, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT).

For more information on iQor’s health payer services, visit iqor.com.

About iQor
iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 8 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.


© Business Wire 2019
