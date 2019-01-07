iQor : Continues to Grow Across the Philippines at Accelerated Pace

Tech-Enabled BPO company makes room for growing demand in high-value outsourcing options, increasing potential jobs by the thousands

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today its plans to expand its current contact centers and open new sites in 2019 in Clark and Iloilo to meet demand from clients in its growing ecommerce, retail, telecommunications, and revenue recovery verticals.

iQor plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2019 with expansions in seven locations, and the recruitment of over 5,000 customer service representatives.

“iQor is honored to work with some of the most high-energy and engaging individuals in the workforce,” said Rod Hoddinott, senior vice president at iQor. “Our Filipino teams have a true passion for customer support and we owe our success, continued growth, and ability to provide superior, high-value BPO services to our thousands of talented employees across the Philippines.”

In 2018, iQor was recognized for its commitment to the business community and job creation, earning first place awards for Best First-Time Nominated Company and Best Company of the Year Outside National Capital Region, presented at the 12th International ICT Awards in March 2018. The company was also recognized for its training, services, and technology at the 2018 Asia CEO Awards where it was nominated in three categories: Top Employer of the Year, Technology Company of the Year, and Service Excellence of the Year.

“Our goal is to be the local BPO of the Philippines,” said Saurabh Bhaskar senior vice president operations for iQor Philippines. “We’ve strategically selected locations in the provinces of Pampanga, Laguna, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island region to bring in large pools of talent, while at the same time, providing jobs closer to home. This means our employees can spend more time with friends and family, and less time and money on commuting.”

iQor operates in multiple locations throughout Dasmariñas, Davao, Iloilo, Talisay, Bacolod, Santa Rosa, and Clark.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 18 countries, we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.

