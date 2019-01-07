iQor : Continues to Grow Across the Philippines at Accelerated Pace

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today its plans to expand
its current contact centers and open new sites in 2019 in Clark and
Iloilo to meet demand from clients in its growing ecommerce, retail,
telecommunications, and revenue recovery verticals.
iQor plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2019 with expansions in
seven locations, and the recruitment of over 5,000 customer service
representatives.
“iQor is honored to work with some of the most high-energy and engaging
individuals in the workforce,” said Rod Hoddinott, senior vice president
at iQor. “Our Filipino teams have a true passion for customer support
and we owe our success, continued growth, and ability to provide
superior, high-value BPO services to our thousands of talented employees
across the Philippines.”
In 2018, iQor was recognized for its commitment to the business
community and job creation, earning
first place awards for Best First-Time Nominated Company and Best
Company of the Year Outside National Capital Region, presented at the 12th
International ICT Awards in March 2018. The company was also recognized
for its training, services, and technology at the 2018 Asia CEO
Awards where it was nominated in three categories: Top Employer of
the Year, Technology Company of the Year, and Service
Excellence of the Year.
“Our goal is to be the local BPO of the Philippines,” said Saurabh
Bhaskar senior vice president operations for iQor Philippines. “We’ve
strategically selected locations in the provinces of Pampanga, Laguna,
Western Visayas, and the Negros Island region to bring in large pools of
talent, while at the same time, providing jobs closer to home. This
means our employees can spend more time with friends and family, and
less time and money on commuting.”
iQor operates in multiple locations throughout Dasmariñas, Davao,
Iloilo, Talisay, Bacolod, Santa Rosa, and Clark.
