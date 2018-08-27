iQor : Expands in Iloilo, Philippines

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it has broken
ground in Iloilo, Philippines on construction of its newest contact
center. This is iQor’s second location in the Iloilo region to meet
demand from clients in its growing ecommerce and retail verticals.
iQor opened one of the first English-speaking contact centers in the
Philippines in 1999. Since then, the company has grown to more than
22,000 employees in the country spanning 11 facilities
throughout Dasmariñas, Davao, Iloilo, Talisay, Bacolod, and Clark. Last
year, iQor opened a
2,500 contact center in Santa Rosa, Philippines that is now at full
capacity.
“We are seeing an accelerated demand for our customer care services in
our ecommerce and retail verticals,” said Gary Praznik, iQor’s CEO.
“From its level of education, to its inherent understanding for all
things digital, the talent in Iloilo is incredibly equipped to take on
the role of handling increasingly complex customer interactions across
multiple communication channels.”
Nicknamed the “The Heart of the Philippines,” Iloilo is an economically
booming province that remains one of the most vibrant regions in the
country. iQor opened its first Iloilo center in 2016 providing customer
care, technical support, and chat services.
iQor was recently recognized for its commitment to the business
community and job creation, earning
first place awards for Best First-Time Nominated Company and Best
Company of the Year Outside National Capital Region, presented at the 12th
International ICT Awards in March 2018.
To pursue an opportunity at iQor Philippines, please visit www.iqorphilippines.com.
To learn more about growing your career at iQor, please visit: www.iqor.com/careers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005541/en/