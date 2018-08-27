iQor : Expands in Iloilo, Philippines

iQor Plans to Open Second Contact Center and Hire 1,000 to Service Top US-based e-Commerce and Retail Brands

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it has broken ground in Iloilo, Philippines on construction of its newest contact center. This is iQor’s second location in the Iloilo region to meet demand from clients in its growing ecommerce and retail verticals.

iQor opened one of the first English-speaking contact centers in the Philippines in 1999. Since then, the company has grown to more than 22,000 employees in the country spanning 11 facilities throughout Dasmariñas, Davao, Iloilo, Talisay, Bacolod, and Clark. Last year, iQor opened a 2,500 contact center in Santa Rosa, Philippines that is now at full capacity.

“We are seeing an accelerated demand for our customer care services in our ecommerce and retail verticals,” said Gary Praznik, iQor’s CEO. “From its level of education, to its inherent understanding for all things digital, the talent in Iloilo is incredibly equipped to take on the role of handling increasingly complex customer interactions across multiple communication channels.”

Nicknamed the “The Heart of the Philippines,” Iloilo is an economically booming province that remains one of the most vibrant regions in the country. iQor opened its first Iloilo center in 2016 providing customer care, technical support, and chat services.

iQor was recently recognized for its commitment to the business community and job creation, earning first place awards for Best First-Time Nominated Company and Best Company of the Year Outside National Capital Region, presented at the 12th International ICT Awards in March 2018.

To pursue an opportunity at iQor Philippines, please visit www.iqorphilippines.com. To learn more about growing your career at iQor, please visit: www.iqor.com/careers.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 18 countries, we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005541/en/