iQor : Extends Product Lifecycle for Leading Video Broadband Provider, Creates Millions in Savings

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it has achieved
record-setting savings, helping its client, a leading video and
broadband provider, avoid millions in future costs over its long-time
partnership thanks to the company’s product lifecycle solutions.
“As in all our pillars of service, our logistics and product services
are a customer-first experience,” said iQor SVP & General Manager of
Logistics and Product Services, Connie Long. “We infuse this mantra into
our repair process, making it our standard to extend the lifecycle of
products and harvest as much material as possible. Our client’s product
and customer experience teams are seeing our refurbished units last
longer and perform better than new, enabling them to allocate savings to
other impactful projects.”
Each year, iQor refurbishes and screens over 8 million video and
broadband devices for its client by using a combination of skilled
repair technicians and automation. Instead of manual sorting, iQor’s
automated receiving line saves time by scanning 75 products per minute
(36,000 per shift) and improves disposition accuracy by routing them to
the correct location based on the unit’s embedded code.
To help extend the life of products, iQor conducts quality testing in
its ISO 17025 certified failure analysis laboratory in Memphis,
Tennessee. Here, the company performs extreme stress and high
acceleration life tests to gain functionality insights that are passed
on to the client and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to generate
proactive repairs and customer-centric designs.
Due to iQor’s initiatives in failure analysis and product handling, the
refurbished video and broadband products have a higher quality than new
units hitting the market. Its client has seen its repeat returns rate —
the number of units returned multiple times — decrease to 0.46% from
4.3% and service quality average 77% better than the industry standard.
By maximizing the product lifecycle, iQor helps keep reusable parts out
of landfills and exceeds industry standards. The company annually
recycles or reuses 80 tons of metals, 265 tons of plastics, and 970 tons
of e-scrap. More information on iQor’s sustainability practices can be
found in their annual
report.
About iQor
iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 8 countries,
we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver
aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the
consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to
product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology,
logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and
analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find
operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners
across the customer and product life cycles. For more information,
please visit us at www.iqor.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.
