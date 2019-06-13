Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iQor : Extends Product Lifecycle for Leading Video Broadband Provider, Creates Millions in Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Tech-Enabled BPO company leverages quality expertise with failure analysis, automation and engineering capabilities to extend labor and material efficiencies for high-volume products

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it has achieved record-setting savings, helping its client, a leading video and broadband provider, avoid millions in future costs over its long-time partnership thanks to the company’s product lifecycle solutions.

“As in all our pillars of service, our logistics and product services are a customer-first experience,” said iQor SVP & General Manager of Logistics and Product Services, Connie Long. “We infuse this mantra into our repair process, making it our standard to extend the lifecycle of products and harvest as much material as possible. Our client’s product and customer experience teams are seeing our refurbished units last longer and perform better than new, enabling them to allocate savings to other impactful projects.”

Each year, iQor refurbishes and screens over 8 million video and broadband devices for its client by using a combination of skilled repair technicians and automation. Instead of manual sorting, iQor’s automated receiving line saves time by scanning 75 products per minute (36,000 per shift) and improves disposition accuracy by routing them to the correct location based on the unit’s embedded code.

To help extend the life of products, iQor conducts quality testing in its ISO 17025 certified failure analysis laboratory in Memphis, Tennessee. Here, the company performs extreme stress and high acceleration life tests to gain functionality insights that are passed on to the client and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to generate proactive repairs and customer-centric designs.

Due to iQor’s initiatives in failure analysis and product handling, the refurbished video and broadband products have a higher quality than new units hitting the market. Its client has seen its repeat returns rate — the number of units returned multiple times — decrease to 0.46% from 4.3% and service quality average 77% better than the industry standard.

By maximizing the product lifecycle, iQor helps keep reusable parts out of landfills and exceeds industry standards. The company annually recycles or reuses 80 tons of metals, 265 tons of plastics, and 970 tons of e-scrap. More information on iQor’s sustainability practices can be found in their annual report.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 8 countries, we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aEXCLUSIVE : Colombia's Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials about merger
RE
11:16aUNUM GROUP : announces new closed block leadership
BU
11:16aWELLS FARGO : Names Debra Chrapaty as Chief Technology Officer
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aTanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke security and oil fears
RE
11:15aDePaul University Awards Exclusive 10-Year Commercial Waste, Recycling Services Contract to Lakeshore Recycling Systems Effective July 2019
GL
11:15aBryan M. Gillis Joins The Northridge Group As Executive Leader, Quality Solutions and Customer Analytics
BU
11:14aAIRBUS : agrees new contract for A400M airlifter - sources
RE
11:14aDOLLARAMA : raises full-year same-store sales forecast, shares gain 8%
RE
11:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
4THALES : THALES : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About