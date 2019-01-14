iQor to Attend Reverse Logistics Association's Conference: The Cornerstone of the Circular Economy

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it will be
attending Reverse Logistics Association’s (RLA) conference and expo, in
Las Vegas, Nevada, February 5-7, 2019, held at the Mirage hotel. The
2019 RLA conference will focus on Reverse Logistics: The Cornerstone of
the Circular Economy.
The RLA conference and expo is an opportunity for third party service
providers (3PSPs) to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),
retailers, and branded companies become aware of reverse logistics
support on a global basis. This year’s featured speakers include
executive leadership from Best Buy, Cisco, EBay, Amazon, and UPS.
“Logistics and the quality of product service and support are
increasingly impacting a brand’s image and customer satisfaction,
especially when it comes to the IoT and connected home devices that are
becoming more integrated in our everyday lives,” said Kip Ferris, Chief
Client Officer for iQor. “iQor is solving these challenges by
proactively collecting
vital data and insights in order to create better experiences for
connected device users and more effective processes for the technology
brands who serve them.”
Event information:
What: RLA Conference & Expo
Reverse Logistics: The
Cornerstone of the Circular Economy
Where: Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage
When: February 5-7, 2019
Who: iQor invites you to connect with event attendee, Nura
Kruciak, who leads the company’s reverse logistics strategic
partnerships.
About RLA
The Reverse Logistics Association is a members' driven, global trade
association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information,
research, solutions, and services for manufacturers, branded, and retail
companies from third party providers. Our goals are to educate and
inform reverse logistics professionals around the world, and be the
voice of the reverse industry.
About iQor
iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 18 countries,
we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver
aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the
consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to
product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology,
logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and
analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find
operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners
across the customer and product life cycles. For more information,
please visit us at www.iqor.com or
follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005756/en/