iQor to Attend Reverse Logistics Association's Conference: The Cornerstone of the Circular Economy

01/14/2019 | 03:17pm EST

Leader in logistics and product services solves everyday challenges for IoT and connected home providers through integrated fulfillment and support

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it will be attending Reverse Logistics Association’s (RLA) conference and expo, in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 5-7, 2019, held at the Mirage hotel. The 2019 RLA conference will focus on Reverse Logistics: The Cornerstone of the Circular Economy.

The RLA conference and expo is an opportunity for third party service providers (3PSPs) to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and branded companies become aware of reverse logistics support on a global basis. This year’s featured speakers include executive leadership from Best Buy, Cisco, EBay, Amazon, and UPS.

“Logistics and the quality of product service and support are increasingly impacting a brand’s image and customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to the IoT and connected home devices that are becoming more integrated in our everyday lives,” said Kip Ferris, Chief Client Officer for iQor. “iQor is solving these challenges by proactively collecting vital data and insights in order to create better experiences for connected device users and more effective processes for the technology brands who serve them.”

Event information:

What: RLA Conference & Expo
Reverse Logistics: The Cornerstone of the Circular Economy

Where: Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage

When: February 5-7, 2019

Who: iQor invites you to connect with event attendee, Nura Kruciak, who leads the company’s reverse logistics strategic partnerships.

About RLA

The Reverse Logistics Association is a members' driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions, and services for manufacturers, branded, and retail companies from third party providers. Our goals are to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the reverse industry.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 18 countries, we partner with many of the world’s best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.


© Business Wire 2019
