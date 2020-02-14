iQx™ at upcoming IADC Drilling Africa Published 14.02.2020Meet us in Accra, Ghana where we are exhibiting at the upcoming IADC Drilling Africa 2020 Conference and Exhibition.
The event will be held from February 18-19 in Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.
AGR Software delivers plug-and-play iQx™ platform that helps E&P companies to digitise their well delivery process with immediate results. By believing that collaboration empowers knowledge sharing and creates improved decisions, the company is focussing on facilitating a platform that makes the life easier for drilling engineers.
The current active users of iQx™ implement the suit of its applications either for a specific project execution or automatic screening of new business opportunities for more balanced investment decisions.
The platform includes applications:
P1™ - Probabilistic time and cost estimation
CT ™ - Actual Time and Cost tracking
Ex™ - Knowledge sharing with Lessons Learned
OA™ - Automated Offset Well Analysis
D2™ - Collaboration Platform for generation of automated Drilling Programme, Well Montage and End of Well Report.
Book a demo with our technical experts to see how iQx™ revolutionises well delivery and well reporting. Contact: sales@agr-software.com.
