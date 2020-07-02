Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iRemedy to Lead Formation of The American Medical Manufacturing Coalition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, today announced its intent to spearhead the formation of the American Medical Manufacturing Coalition (www.AMMC.org), bringing together U.S.-based manufacturers, distributors, investors, healthcare providers and government to rapidly advance the establishment of a strong and pervasive healthcare manufacturing base in America.

The Company has already identified large healthcare system, manufacturers and distributors that have expressed interest in joining the Coalition.  Formal enrollment is expected to start later this summer.

Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and CEO of iRemedy, stated, “The 2020 COVID-19 crisis has been a ‘Pearl Harbor’ type event in American history. The American public has been shocked by events and suddenly made aware of its vulnerability to external powers. The long demise of American-based manufacturing of medical supplies has suddenly contributed to the fear, pain, suffering, death and financial decline of the American public. We have discovered the great American healthcare system is not American after all.  The shocking fact is that our supply chain was weak, vulnerable and quickly collapsed under the pressure of this virus.”

“The need to develop a U.S.-based medical manufacturing base is as obvious as it is imperative. But the hurdles are significant: securing financial investment, redirecting long established offshore business dealings, addressing regulatory considerations and gaining market and government support and commitments.  In order to succeed, we must align the interests of key stakeholders in the U.S. Healthcare supply chain in a structured coalition of professionals all working towards achieving this vital goal,” added Paquin. 

By taking organized action, the American Medical Manufacturing Coalition will endeavor to:

  • Fully align the security, economic, social and geopolitical interests of key stakeholders in the U.S. healthcare supply chain through the manufacture and distribution of medical devices/equipment, medical/surgical supplies and drugs made in America.
     
  • Materially propel the scope and scale of industrial manufacturing of medical equipment, medical/surgical supplies and drugs in the United States to better serve the health and wellness needs of our Nation’s citizens and those of America’s global allies.
     
  • Positively impact national productivity, public policy and global competitiveness through American innovation, new job creation and advocacy of priority regulatory infrastructure to support sustainable change, stability and growth of the U.S. Healthcare supply chain.
     
  • Succeed in disrupting and effectively changing the prevailing status quo in the U.S. healthcare system by ‘fixing’ what has long been viewed a highly inefficient supply chain system and what has been further proclaimed as a failing supply chain system during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Paquin noted, “I’m pleased to share that following early discussions with several of our large business partners, government legislators and key influencers, the Coalition concept has been well received and is generating tremendous interest and support. Now, it is incumbent upon us to determine the proper framework and construct of the Coalition so that we may move forward with a sound execution strategy.” 

To participate as a founding member of the Coalition, please contact Tony Paquin at AMMCinfo@iremedy.com.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
iRemedy owns and operates iRemedySupply.com, fast emerging as America’s preferred healthcare ecommerce marketplace where healthcare consumers come to buy medical supplies, drugs, devices and technologies. Since its market launch in December 2015, thousands of consumers, physicians, nurses, dentists and enterprise users of iRemedy’s Software as a Service (“SaaS”) healthcare ecommerce solutions have joined the fast growing iRemedy community. Built from the ground-up by proven healthcare technology experts, the iRemedy platform brings modern ecommerce-driven, cost-reducing solutions to healthcare by delivering the quality, security and end-to-end supply chain management required by the industry, elegantly combining on-line requisitioning, ordering and purchasing with robust back-end inventory management and fulfillment services. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Keisha Graham                                                 
407-395-4283 | keisha@iremedy.com                         

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aFOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - FSX
AQ
08:51aAttorney, Entrepreneur, and Filmmaker Jason Green Pens Heartfelt Opinion Article on Racial Injustice in America
GL
08:50aSEC Charges Alexion Pharmaceuticals With FCPA Violations
NE
08:48aUNUM : Quarantine-related DIY activities can lead to more accidents, Unum finds
PR
08:47aEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - ET
AQ
08:46aSPIN MASTER : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020
AQ
08:46aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08:46aIDEANOMICS : Zhongsen Tower and Ideanomics Response to China Tower Corporation's Clarification Announcement on June 30
PR
08:46aQUANTZIG : 's Customer Analytics Solutions Helped an American Bank to Improve Customer Acquisition Rates by 17% | Request Free Proposal
BU
08:46aConduent Granted Patents for Innovations to Improve the Commuting Experience by Optimizing Global Public Transportation Systems
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
3GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
4DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group