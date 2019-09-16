Log in
iSTOX Names Former MAS Deputy Director Lim Mei Shern As Head of Compliance

09/16/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

Singapore, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSTOX, the first regulated platform in any major global financial center to offer issuance, settlement, custody, and secondary trading of digitized securities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lim Mei Shern as its new Head of Compliance. Lim will be responsible for the regulatory compliance within iSTOX.  

Lim has over 15 years of experience at Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), primarily in the supervision of capital markets intermediaries. Prior to joining iSTOX, she worked extensively on Fintech regulation in the capital markets industry. 

“I strongly believe that iSTOX will be a game changer in capital markets. Through the use of new technology, iSTOX will democratize investing and improve liquidity in the private markets. The platform will make it easy for investors to access private markets at lower costs,” she said.

Lim holds a Master of Laws in Cross-Border Business and Finance Law from Singapore Management University and a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Nanyang Technological University. 

“We are very happy to welcome Mei Shern into our iSTOX family. As a licensed platform for digitized securities, we are fully committed to being compliant with all necessary regulatory requirements. Mei Shern’s technical expertise and experience as a former regulator will strengthen our team and help build iSTOX’s position as a trusted, transparent, and regulated capital markets platform,” said Darius Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of iSTOX. 

iSTOX is a future-ready capital markets platform established and operated by ICHX Tech Pte. Ltd to usher in a new era for capital fundraising and investment. Through the use of Digitized Security Offerings, iSTOX offers a more innovative, flexible, inclusive, and efficient system for an emerging generation of investors and issuers. The company is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 289) and has been a recognised market operator within Singapore’s Fintech Regulatory Sandbox since May 2019. For more information, visit www.iSTOX.com

About ICHX 

ICHX is a capital market infrastructure and technology company on a mission to redefine capital fundraising and investment in the 21st century. An incubatee of the ICH Group, a leading Singapore-based investment firm, ICHX draws on world class expertise in fintech, fund management, investment, and corporate advisory. ICHX is licensed by MAS under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 289), and is recognised as a recognised market operator within MAS’s regulatory sandbox.

 

 

 

Attachment 

Jiayi Li
ICHX Tech Pte Ltd
+65 6206 1945
lijiayi@istox.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
