iSVA Online Students Now Have Face-to-Face Tutoring Option at Success Center

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas (iSVA), a ResponsiveEd® school, is home to thousands of students across the state who are accustomed to learning online. Now those virtual learners are offered something that no other online Texas school provides. On Friday, March 1 the iSVA Success Center in San Antonio hosted an open house for students looking to enhance their web-based learning experience with face-to-face interactions with educators.

The brick-and-mortar facility offers free tutoring, homework assistance, test taking preparation courses, a career center, a learning lounge, and other in-person options for enrolled students. Dozens of current iSVA students and their parents visited the first-of-its-kind option designed to give students an added social interaction aspect to the computer-based learning platform.

“The online platform is a perfect learning tool for some students, but beyond logging-in and completing coursework each day, the Success Center provides a real-life outlet to socialize with other students and get extra help with assignments,” says Success Center Director Valerie Sheppard. “Parents like to know that their kids are getting a well-rounded education and the Success Center is one of the unique aspects of iSVA designed to provide that.”

The Success Center is located in the same building as the ResponsiveEd Premier High School - San Antonio West campus at 6218 NW Loop 410. A similar open house is planned next month for the Success Center in Arlington, Texas. Close to 2,500 students are currently enrolled at iSVA and applications are being accepted for the 2019-2020 school year. Visit ischoolvirtual.com for more information or to enroll your student today.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.



