Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iSVA Online Students Now Have Face-to-Face Tutoring Option at Success Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:25pm EST

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas (iSVA), a ResponsiveEd® school,  is home to thousands of students across the state who are accustomed to learning online. Now those virtual learners are offered something that no other online Texas school provides. On Friday, March 1 the iSVA Success Center in San Antonio hosted an open house for students looking to enhance their web-based learning experience with face-to-face interactions with educators.

0_medium_iSchoolVirtualLogo.jpg


2_medium_SuccessCenter.jpg


4_medium_ResponsiveEd_Blue.jpg


The brick-and-mortar facility offers free tutoring, homework assistance, test taking preparation courses, a career center, a learning lounge, and other in-person options for enrolled students. Dozens of current iSVA students and their parents visited the first-of-its-kind option designed to give students an added social interaction aspect to the computer-based learning platform.

“The online platform is a perfect learning tool for some students, but beyond logging-in and completing coursework each day, the Success Center provides a real-life outlet to socialize with other students and get extra help with assignments,” says Success Center Director Valerie Sheppard. “Parents like to know that their kids are getting a well-rounded education and the Success Center is one of the unique aspects of iSVA designed to provide that.”

The Success Center is located in the same building as the ResponsiveEd Premier High School - San Antonio West campus at 6218 NW Loop 410.  A similar open house is planned next month for the Success Center in Arlington, Texas. Close to 2,500 students are currently enrolled at iSVA and applications are being accepted for the 2019-2020 school year. Visit ischoolvirtual.com for more information or to enroll your student today.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.


Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed
Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed
Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachments 

Billy Rudolph
Responsive Education Solutions
972-316-3663 x379
brudolph@responsiveed.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSNC LAVALIN : A timeline of the SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
05:58pAMEREN MISSOURI : Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2029
PR
05:55pALTICE EUROPE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:55pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Utilities Unite to Educate and Empower Customers to Avoid Scams
PU
05:53pDr. Sarah Shulkind To Lead Milken Community Schools
PR
05:53pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : ' Alan Feldman Elected Chairman Of The Nevada State Advisory Committee On Problem Gambling
PR
05:52pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:52pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:52pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Increase to Cash Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
2ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
4U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.