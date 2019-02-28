iSchemaView : Launches RAPID™ ANGIO

iSchemaView, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke care
and research, today announced RAPID ANGIO, a complete neuroimaging
solution for the angiography suite that integrates iSchemaView’s RAPID
software with syngo DynaCT Multiphase from Siemens Healthineers.
The syngo DynaCT Multiphase is a state-of-the-art 3-dimensional
image acquisition technique employing multiple rotations of a C-arm
system to acquire a multi-phasic 3D representation of the brain and its
perfusion. This technology, when combined with the RAPID platform’s
clinically validated CTP product, delivers a powerful imaging solution
to the angio suite for acute stroke patients.
“The RAPID ANGIO module, by combining the best-in-class syngo
DynaCT system with the RAPID platform, allows for the direct evaluation
of acute stroke patients in the angiography procedure room, saving
precious time,” said Anil Singhal, MD, SVP, Worldwide Operations at
iSchemaView. “RAPID ANGIO provides the most comprehensive real-time
brain images for use in stroke treatment decisions, making this
integration the most sophisticated angiography neuroimaging option
available today.”
The RAPID platform automatically provides clear, easy-to-interpret CT
perfusion maps that readily identify brain regions with reduced cerebral
blood flow and blood volume as well as delayed contrast arrival. It is
the only neuroimaging platform FDA cleared for a thrombectomy
indication. In addition to identifying irreversibly damaged brain tissue
and salvageable areas, the CTP module includes HIR and CBV indices for
the assessment of collateral blood flow and the rate of infarct growth,
as well as a “golden hour” index for ultra-early patients. RAPID CTP
helps physicians with patient triage and clinical decision making.
“RAPID directly in the angio suite will help our specialists treat the
right patients even faster,” said Professor Jian Ming Liu, Director
of Neurosurgery Center, Changhai Hospital, China. “Having the most
advanced RAPID technology available in both the radiology department and
the operating theater provides the best options for our doctors and
patients.”
RAPID ANGIO runs on the RAPID Artificial Intelligence framework.
Developed by leading stroke experts, the RAPID Artificial Intelligence
framework combines deep learning, machine learning and expert feature
extraction. Together these provide unparalleled sensitivity and
specificity across stroke modules (ANGIO, CT perfusion, MR diffusion and
perfusion, CTA and CT ASPECT scoring). Results are then delivered by the
RAPID Intelligence Services Platform via PACS, email, text, the RAPID
APP or corporate partner workflow systems.
About iSchemaView
iSchemaView is the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke.
Installed in over 1,000 stroke centers, iSchemaView’s RAPID (automated
CTP, MRI, CTA and ASPECTS), with enhanced AI framework, is the most
advanced stroke imaging platform. In clinical trials, RAPID has been
shown to aid in the selection of patients in early and late-window
stroke trials, including SWIFT PRIME, EXTEND IA, DAWN, DEFUSE 3 and
EXTEND. In addition to achieving the best clinical outcomes
and largest treatment effects ever obtained, these landmark studies led
to new American Heart Association and American Stroke Association
guidelines and have dramatically altered the management of acute stroke
around the world. For more information, visit www.RAPID.ai.
