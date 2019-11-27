iSkysoft Black Friday  Best Deals for Video and Data Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iSkysoft is a brand committed to providing smart software solutions to make our digital life much easier. The biggest shopping day of the year is coming. This is where you'll find iSkysoft's hottest deals of the season. Offers Valid from Nov. 21 - Nov. 29, 2019.



What are the best softwares of iSkysoft?



Filmora Video Editor



As one of the star products, Filmora Video Editor is very popular for new video editors, it's quite easy-to-use and has various type of effects. No matter if you're making for your family, for social videos or for business purpose, the last Filmora 9 would completely meet your needs.



Filmora has built-in effect resources including motion elements, animated titles, royalty-free music and transitions. It's also seamlessly connected with Filmstock - a one-stop shop for royalty-free video effects, audio, and stock media. Other highlighted features such as Full 4K support, Green Screen, Color Correction and Social sharing can be implemented by just one-click.



iSkysoft HD Video Converter



iSkysoft HD Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to Convert Video in 4K or 1080p, Convert Online HD Movies, or Compress and Edit Full HD Video. It allows users to convert files of several formats to 1000 formats with no quality loss. In addition to the fantastic video conversion feature, iSkysoft HD Video Converter has a built-in video editor, including editing features such as Merge, Trim, Crop, Add Effect, Watermark, Subtitle. Image Converter, Screen Recorder, GIF Maker can also be implemented easily.



iSkysoft Data Recovery



Have you ever encountered the situation that important work files been mistakenly deleted from your PC or Mac? Or virus infection ruined the whole partition? Don't be panic! iSkysoft Data Recovery provides the easiest, fastest and safest solution to recover data lost from different scenarios, no matter if the file types are documents, graphics, videos or email etc., or they are stored in storage devices such as laptop, hard drive, SD card. Download the iSkysoft Data Recovery free version for a trial, and you'll be surprised how this software can help!



iSkysoft Toolbox



iSkysoft Toolbox focus on mobile solutions which include mobile data recovery, data transfer, backup and restore. It works for both iOS and Android phones.

* Recover: Recover Deleted or lost data from iPhone and Android.

* Transfer: Transfer data between phone and computer/iTunes,or data from one phone to another.

* Repair: Fix iOS system issues with simple clicks. No data loss.

* Backup & Restore: Backup and restore your data selectively, including social app data.



Black Friday Pricing:



Save up to 50% on iSkysoft Package, including Filmora, Video Converter Ultimate, Data Recovery and iTransfer. You can enjoy cost-effective package sale, or get up to 50% OFF for single product. Find more details here: https://www.iskysoft.com/black-friday-promotion.html



About iSkysoft



iSkysoft is a brand committed to providing smart software solutions to make our digital life much easier. For 10 years, the company keep providing multilingual interaction services for users from over 230 countries and regions around the world, developing user-friendly, trusted, and extremely efficient applications for Mac and Windows.



