iTeos Therapeutics to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

11/26/2019 | 07:00am EST

iTeos Therapeutics to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Cambridge, MA  and Gosselies, Belgium – November 26, 2019 – iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company’s lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS884448), is expected to enter the clinic in January 2020. Based in Cambridge, MA  and Gosselies, Belgium , iTeos Therapeutics was founded through the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (LICR) and the de Duve Institute (Université Catholique de Louvain). The Company’s investors include MPM Capital, HBM Partners, 6 Dimensions Capital, Curative Ventures, Fund +, VIVES II, SRIW, LICR, Pfizer Ventures and SFPI. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com.

For further information, please contact:
Michel Detheux, CEO
iTeos Therapeutics
info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Mathew Neal, Sukaina Virji, and Catherine London
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 203 709 5700
iteos@consilium-comms.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+ 1 212 362 1200
iTeos@sternir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
