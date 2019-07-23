iText Expands Global Business Development Team With Proven Leaders to Address Rapid Growth

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iText, a globally recognized thought-leader and innovator in PDF libraries and solutions, announced today that it has expanded its business development team in order to meet the increased demand for its technology. John Eddy has been appointed as head of Sales and Marketing, and he joins the global management team. Bill Fanning has joined as Sales Director, responsible for driving the business in the US.

Growing demand for AGPL and commercial licenses for innovative PDF document workflows has led the company to invest in additional senior leadership. To lead the effort, John Eddy has been appointed as Head of Sales and Marketing. John joins iText with significant experience in leading sales and marketing organizations having held similar roles at Intellisoft Group, Kaspersky Lab and Intel Security. Prior to his business career, he was a commissioned officer in the US Army for almost 15 years.

Bill Fanning has more than 20 years of experience in leading sales teams at technology companies such as Oracle, PeopleSoft, JobTarget and more. He most recently served as General Manager at America's Job Exchange, and as Chief Revenue Officer at Jobiak.

"We are very excited to bring John and Bill on board to lead our business development operations globally and in the US respectively," said Yeonsu Kim, CEO at iText. "John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in global companies to iText that, combined with his strong relationships, will significantly help us expand further. Bill's extensive experience in building sales organizations will be a great asset to the company as we seek to expand our footprint in the US."

iText's PDF libraries are used by millions of developers around the world to create digital documents for a variety of purposes: invoices, credit card statements, mobile boarding passes, legal archiving and more.

About iText

iText is a global leader in innovative PDF software. Its awarded products are used by millions of users, both open source and commercial. The diverse customer base includes many of the Fortune 500 companies - ranging from technology, financial, travel to healthcare companies, as well as small companies and government agencies. Headquartered in Belgium, iText also has offices in Asia and in the USA. www.itextpdf.com

