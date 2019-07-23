Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iText Expands Global Business Development Team With Proven Leaders to Address Rapid Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:49am EDT

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iText, a globally recognized thought-leader and innovator in PDF libraries and solutions, announced today that it has expanded its business development team in order to meet the increased demand for its technology. John Eddy has been appointed as head of Sales and Marketing, and he joins the global management team. Bill Fanning has joined as Sales Director, responsible for driving the business in the US.

Growing demand for AGPL and commercial licenses for innovative PDF document workflows has led the company to invest in additional senior leadership. To lead the effort, John Eddy has been appointed as Head of Sales and Marketing. John joins iText with significant experience in leading sales and marketing organizations having held similar roles at Intellisoft Group, Kaspersky Lab and Intel Security. Prior to his business career, he was a commissioned officer in the US Army for almost 15 years.

Bill Fanning has more than 20 years of experience in leading sales teams at technology companies such as Oracle, PeopleSoft, JobTarget and more. He most recently served as General Manager at America's Job Exchange, and as Chief Revenue Officer at Jobiak.

"We are very excited to bring John and Bill on board to lead our business development operations globally and in the US respectively," said Yeonsu Kim, CEO at iText. "John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in global companies to iText that, combined with his strong relationships, will significantly help us expand further. Bill's extensive experience in building sales organizations will be a great asset to the company as we seek to expand our footprint in the US."

iText's PDF libraries are used by millions of developers around the world to create digital documents for a variety of purposes: invoices, credit card statements, mobile boarding passes, legal archiving and more.

About iText
iText is a global leader in innovative PDF software. Its awarded products are used by millions of users, both open source and commercial. The diverse customer base includes many of the Fortune 500 companies - ranging from technology, financial, travel to healthcare companies, as well as small companies and government agencies. Headquartered in Belgium, iText also has offices in Asia and in the USA. www.itextpdf.com

Contact:
Paul Dailey
857-202-7517
218592@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itext-expands-global-business-development-team-with-proven-leaders-to-address-rapid-growth-300888846.html

SOURCE iText Software


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aSOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aFIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aCOCA COLA : Sales Boosted by Soda Gains, Coffee Push -- Update
DJ
09:04aCYRUSONE : Promotes Bill Williams to Chief Information Officer
BU
09:04aZERONORTH : and CyberProof Partner to Strengthen Software and Infrastructure Risk Management for Organizations Undergoing Digital Transformation
BU
09:04aTRINSEO : Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
09:04aRHAPSODY : Releases First Update to Flagship Interoperability Platform
BU
09:04aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Outlook -- Update
DJ
09:04aSENIORWELL : Expands Service to Iowa and Virginia
BU
09:03aNEOGEN : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group