Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iTradeNetwork Accelerates Food Traceability Innovation at LA Hacks 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continuing partnerships with higher education and research institutions, iTradeNetwork sponsored LA Hacks 2019, a hackathon hosted at UCLA with over 1,000 students in attendance on March 29-31. This is the second such event iTrade has sponsored in 2019--after Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo’s SLOHacks--under the auspices of an iTrade University initiative meant to attract young talent in computer science and other STEM fields to food traceability and the perishables supply chain.

With only 36 hours to innovate, teams of students worked nonstop to deliver solutions to current challenges in food traceability, food waste and produce shelf life. Incorporating tools such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced image recognition into their hacks, the enthusiasm with which these students developed ideas centered on food safety and industry profitability was self-evident. However, it also made judging the best hack a difficult task. Ultimately, the winning entry for the iTrade Challenge at LA Hacks was a highly novel approach to predicting and validating the anticipated expiration of a commodity.

While some students relished the “simple joy of getting code to work after 15 hours of errors,” iTrade sees events like these as valuable opportunities to inject new thinking and perspective into technologies for the perishables supply chain. “As a global leader in perishables supply chain software, it is our responsibility to foster innovation in this space. Partnering with universities, whether through hackathons or other means, helps us do that and also get the next generation excited about our industry,” adds Rene Cardenas, Head of Marketing and Strategic Planning at iTrade.

To learn more about iTradeNetwork, upcoming hackathons in which it will participate, as well as its most recent string of innovations--including iTrade Blockchain—visit www.itradenetwork.com

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.
iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of on-demand supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industry's most extensive trading partner network, ITN's collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN's growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

For more information contact:
ITN:  Wyatt Robertson
925-660-1114
inquiries@itradenetwork.com

iTradeLogo_Grey.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pAVENGERS : Endgame' Pulverizes Ticket-Presale Records
DJ
02:46pWestern Canadian oil inventories rise in March despite curtailments
RE
02:46pBaozun Releases 2018 Chairman Letter
GL
02:46pREDCO PROPERTIES : PPT 3-month contracted sales up 122%
AQ
02:46pGEMALTO : Thales completes $5.4B acquistion of Gemalto
AQ
02:46pBAOZUN : Releases 2018 Chairman Letter
AQ
02:46pLiberty Property Trust Hosts First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
GL
02:44pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
02:43pCAPE ANALYTICS : Unveils Defensible Space Intelligence for Wildfire Risk
BU
02:42pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 04.03.2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report
5APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About