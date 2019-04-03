iTradeNetwork Accelerates Food Traceability Innovation at LA Hacks 2019

DUBLIN, Calif., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continuing partnerships with higher education and research institutions, iTradeNetwork sponsored LA Hacks 2019, a hackathon hosted at UCLA with over 1,000 students in attendance on March 29-31. This is the second such event iTrade has sponsored in 2019--after Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo’s SLOHacks--under the auspices of an iTrade University initiative meant to attract young talent in computer science and other STEM fields to food traceability and the perishables supply chain.



With only 36 hours to innovate, teams of students worked nonstop to deliver solutions to current challenges in food traceability, food waste and produce shelf life. Incorporating tools such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced image recognition into their hacks, the enthusiasm with which these students developed ideas centered on food safety and industry profitability was self-evident. However, it also made judging the best hack a difficult task. Ultimately, the winning entry for the iTrade Challenge at LA Hacks was a highly novel approach to predicting and validating the anticipated expiration of a commodity.

While some students relished the “simple joy of getting code to work after 15 hours of errors,” iTrade sees events like these as valuable opportunities to inject new thinking and perspective into technologies for the perishables supply chain. “As a global leader in perishables supply chain software, it is our responsibility to foster innovation in this space. Partnering with universities, whether through hackathons or other means, helps us do that and also get the next generation excited about our industry,” adds Rene Cardenas, Head of Marketing and Strategic Planning at iTrade.

To learn more about iTradeNetwork, upcoming hackathons in which it will participate, as well as its most recent string of innovations--including iTrade Blockchain—visit www.itradenetwork.com

